Cricket Fans Not Happy With BCCI's Response To Test Stalwart Murali Vijay's Retirement

BCCI are at the end of fans' fury as they appeal to the cricketing body to give former opener Murali Vijay the acknowledgment he deserves. Murali Vijay, who recently announced retirement from all forms of cricket, has become a major talking point among fans as BCCI is yet to post an honorary message for the former India international. The cricketer announced his retirement through the social media platform Twitter.

The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer played 61 Tests, 17 ODIs and 9 T20s since making his debut in 2008 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Vijay last represented India in 2018 against Australia in Perth. With a career mainly resounding of Test innings, the right-hander has scored 3982 runs in the longest format of the game. Having cemented his spot as an opener, Vijay consistently went through ups and downs in his career which eventually led to his unceremonious departure.

Upon losing his position the batsman remained active in the domestic circuit, however, a call-up to the international side never emerged again. Thus, aged 38 Murali Vijay announced his retirement from the international circuit.

Indian fans though evidently haven't forgotten Murali Vijay's contributions, as they want the BCCI to pay respect to him. Evidently, fans on Twitter are not happy with the BCCI not posting a tribute for Murali Vijay and are not leaving behind to jog the memory of officials about the opener's career.

Fans expressed unhappiness with BCCI over not posting any honorary message for Murali Vijay while they do for all other cricketers. Fans have come out on Twitter to express their disappointment with BCCI. Here are a few of the reactions by fans.

@BCCI Why exactly are you not tweeting about Murali Vijay's retirement? The man has played 61 Tests for your team ffs! #MuraliVijay — Sujay Kumar (@_sujaytweets) January 31, 2023

What an irony. It has been three days since Murali Vijay has retired. He played 61 Test for India, at least he deserves ‘Thank You’ from @BCCI. He was no star batsman but he performed where it mattered the most. — Devendra Pandey (@pdevendra) February 2, 2023

BCCI didn't even acknowledge Murali Vijay's retirement. Aisa kya ho gya.

He was the profilic TEST opener for 3 years(2013-15), when transition happened.

Played for 7 years and then ofcourse rahul emerged. — 𝗔𝗱𝗶𝘁𝘆𝗮 (@StarkAditya_) January 31, 2023

probably diktat from BCCI management not to talk about Murali Vijay — Krishna Kumar (@AtkrishnanKumar) January 31, 2023

Murali Vijay's retirement letter

Meanwhile, here’s a look at the retirement letter shared by Murali Vijay.

"Today, with immense gratitude & humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of International cricket. My journey from 2002-2018 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was an honour representing India at the highest level of sport. I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), Chennai Super Kings and Chemplast Sanmar. To all my team-mates, coaches, mentors and support staff: It has been an absolute privilege to have played with you all, and, I thank you all for helping turn my dream into reality,' Vijay said while announcing his retirement.