Cricket Fraternity & DDCA Pay Homage To Chetan Chauhan; Remember Him As An Honest Fighter

Former India player Chetan Chauhan is remembered by all his teammates, colleagues, cricketing fraternity as a braveheart soldier who always played for his team his country and as an honest administrator who fought for the rights of young and deserving cricketers.

If his diminutive opening partner legendary Sunil Gavaskar remembered him as a big-hearted player and a truthful human being, the entire cricket community in Delhi and especially those who worked under his leadership fondly think of him as an honest fighter who always stood by the right cause.

Read: Sunil Gavaskar Fondly Recalls THIS Big Change Chetan Chauhan Brought To Indian Cricket

'Known for his honesty and taking right decisions'

"It's very sad that Chetan Chauhan ji is not with us anymore. He always used to say- Corona se darna nahi hai Corona se Ladna hai. He fought valiantly against Corona for over 3 weeks but unfortunately lost the battle. He was a great player and administrator. He is known for his honesty and taking right decisions. He always put players' interest first and stood behind the deserving youngsters and had taken good administrative decisions," former DDCA secretary Vinod Tihara, who worked along with him for over a decade, told Republic TV after his untimely death on Sunday, August 16, due to COVID-19.

Read: 'Deeply Anguished': Sourav Ganguly Offers His Last Respects To Chetan Chauhan

Former DDCA treasurer Ravindra Manchanda agreed with Tihara and called Chauhan a pure gentleman, an honest and able administrator who knew his job. "I was associated with him for more than 14 years. We worked together and took several decisions and I can say all his decisions were so correct. He knew the pulse of Delhi cricket. Not only he was India's fearless and lion-hearted opening batsman, but he was also a brave fighter against corrupt practices. He was the shining star of DDCA and we all looked up to him for guidance." Former India player Lalchand Rajput also fondly remembered him as a passionate cricketer who wore his emotions on his sleeves and played fearless cricket.

Read: Anil Kapoor Mourns Former Cricketer Chetan Chauhan's Death, Says 'will Always Remember...'

Read: President Kovind Condoles Death Of 'outstanding Parliamentarian' Chetan Chauhan