Cricket Fraternity Lauds Rohit Sharma's Unbeaten Record As India Captain After Win Over SL

After Team India registered yet another emphatic victory in the second Test against Sri Lanka and clinched the two-match series, several notable names from the cricket fraternity including veterans hailed Rohit Sharma's captaincy.

After winning the first Test by an innings and 222 runs, India won the second match by 238 runs to cap off an outstanding performance. As a result of yet another clinical performance, Rohit has extended his record as a captain to five consecutive victories in all formats.

Cricket fraternity lauds Rohit Sharma's captaincy

Former Indian Test opener Wasim Jaffer praised Rohit Sharma's captaincy in a typical fashion as he shared a meme from Allu Arjun's film Pushpa to explain his record in Tests. Since the hitman took over as the full-time captain, he has registered five-Test series wins without losing a match.

Under his leadership, Team India beat New Zealand 3-0 in the T20I series before registering 3-0 wins against West Indies in both the ODI and T20I format. Rohit's latest wins as captain have come against Sri Lanka, where he has led the national side brilliantly to 3-0 and 2-0 wins in the T20I and Tests series respectively.

Meanwhile, some other praises for Rohit's outstanding captaincy can be seen below.

15th consecutive test series wins in home for #TeamIndia, 14 Consecutive wins as a Captain for @ImRo45 Amazing consistency 👏 #INDvSL — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) March 14, 2022

VVS Laxman was all praises for Shreyas Iyer and Pant

Legendary Indian Test batter VVS Laxman hailed the 'clinical' performance of the team to win the series. The 47-year old was delighted to watch Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant's performances. Iyer scored 92 and 67 runs respectively over the two innings, while Pant went on to smack India's fastest Test fifty in history. The wicket-keeper's half-century came off just 28 deliveries, in an innings that included seven fours and two sixes.

Clinical series win for India. Shreyas Iyer was a treat to watch in both innings, Rishabh Pant was at his entertaining best and Bumrah showed his class again. For Sri Lanka,Karunaratne fought valiantly but it was always going to be an uphill task. Congratulations @BCCI #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/9NtMqEdgt0 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 14, 2022

Meanwhile, several other praises for the team can be seen below.

#TeamIndia’s pink, white & red ball form at home this season has been outstanding.



Congratulations on a good win. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/5QxOa3hIXk — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 14, 2022

What a huge win by #TeamIndia against Sri Lanka, registering their 15 consecutive series win against them! Great job boys...keep it up! #INDvSL — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 14, 2022

Dominating performance by India.

Pant and Bumrah...Fire hai Fire 🔥.

Brilliant knocks from Shreyas in both innings and it was always going to be difficult for Sri Lanka. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/7qr7QgyzWX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 14, 2022

As a result of a brilliant performance in the second Test, Iyer was adjudged as the player of the match. Meanwhile, Pant's record-breaking contributions over the two Tests helped the wicket-keeper win the player of the series award. As a result of the win over Sri Lanka at home, India completes the 2021/22 home season as undefeated. They have registered an emphatic three victories out of four in Tests (1D), three out of three victories in ODIs and nine out of nine wins in T20Is.