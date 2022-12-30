Last Updated:

Cricket Fraternity Offers Condolences As PM Modi's Mother Heeraben Passes Away

Former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Mithali Raj, and Anil Kumble are among those who expressed their condolences on the passing away of PM Modi's mother.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away at the age of 100 in the early hours of Friday. Heeraben was undergoing treatment at Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted a couple of days ago. Sharing Heeraben's picture, PM Modi announced the news of her demise on Twitter earlier today. “A glorious century rests at the feet of God,” PM Modi wrote in his heartfelt post. 

Cricket community offers condolences to PM Modi

Several members of the cricket fraternity took to social media to offer their sincere condolences to PM Modi. Former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Mithali Raj, and Anil Kumble are among those who expressed their condolences on the passing away of PM Modi's mother. Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also took to his Twitter handle to sympathise with the PM after with demise of his mother Heeraben. 

Earlier, PM Modi took to his official Twitter handle to share a heartfelt post for his mother following her death in Ahmedabad. PM Modi described his mother as a symbol of "selfless Karmayogi" in his emotional tweet. He also recalled his recent trip to Gujarat, when he celebrated his mother's 100th birthday. PM Modi mentioned in his tweet what his mother told him when he recently visited her. PM Modi remarked that his mother advised him to work with intelligence and live a pure life.

"A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values. When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said always remember to work with intelligence, live life with purity," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

