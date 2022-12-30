Cricket Fraternity Offers Condolences As PM Modi's Mother Heeraben Passes Away

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away at the age of 100 in the early hours of Friday. Heeraben was undergoing treatment at Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted a couple of days ago. Sharing Heeraben's picture, PM Modi announced the news of her demise on Twitter earlier today. “A glorious century rests at the feet of God,” PM Modi wrote in his heartfelt post.

Cricket community offers condolences to PM Modi

Several members of the cricket fraternity took to social media to offer their sincere condolences to PM Modi. Former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Mithali Raj, and Anil Kumble are among those who expressed their condolences on the passing away of PM Modi's mother. Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also took to his Twitter handle to sympathise with the PM after with demise of his mother Heeraben.

It's a loss like no other. My heartfelt condolences to the Hon. Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on the sad demise of his mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi ji. My thoughts are with the family. May her soul rest in peace. 🙏🏼 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 30, 2022

Heartfelt condolences to our Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji on the passing of his beloved mother. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) December 30, 2022

Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Smt Heeraben Modi Ji. My thoughts and prayers are with Hon PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji. May God grant her soul eternal peace.



Om Shanti 🙏 — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) December 30, 2022

Saddened to hear of the passing of Honourable PM Narendra Modi Ji's mother Heeraben Modi Ji. My condolences on this loss, may her soul RIP 💐 🙏🏻 @narendramodi — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) December 30, 2022

Earlier, PM Modi took to his official Twitter handle to share a heartfelt post for his mother following her death in Ahmedabad. PM Modi described his mother as a symbol of "selfless Karmayogi" in his emotional tweet. He also recalled his recent trip to Gujarat, when he celebrated his mother's 100th birthday. PM Modi mentioned in his tweet what his mother told him when he recently visited her. PM Modi remarked that his mother advised him to work with intelligence and live a pure life.

"A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values. When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said always remember to work with intelligence, live life with purity," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम... मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

मैं जब उनसे 100वें जन्मदिन पर मिला तो उन्होंने एक बात कही थी, जो हमेशा याद रहती है कि કામ કરો બુદ્ધિથી, જીવન જીવો શુદ્ધિથી यानि काम करो बुद्धि से और जीवन जियो शुद्धि से। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

Image: PTI