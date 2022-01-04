Cricket Fraternity Says 'something Pathbreaking Happening' As BAN Near Test Win In NZ

The Bangladesh Cricket team are on the verge of defeating the World Test champions New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. Bangladesh batted superbly well in their first innings and got to 458 runs after they decided to bowl first and stopped New Zealand at 328. It was a breathtaking batting display from the Bangladesh side as four players scored half-centuries. Ebadat Hossain has been sensational with the ball as he took one wicket in the first innings and improved on that by taking four so far in the second.

The cricketing fraternity has been applauding the performances that the Bangladesh Cricket team have been putting in both in batting and with the ball. The likes of former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer and legendary commentator Harsha Bhogle both applauded Bangladesh's efforts. Bhogle is calling their efforts 'something pathbreaking' while Jaffer used a hilarious meme to describe Indian cricket fans' reactions.

Something pathbreaking happening in Mount Maunganui. It will be a huge moment for Bangladesh. Batting with determination and winning with pace. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 4, 2022

New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Recap so far

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl first and it seemed to be the right choice at first as they got Tom Latham early on for just one run. But after that, Will Young and Devon Conway stuck it out for a wonderful partnership. Conway stayed on to complete his century as he reached 122 runs in 227 balls. New Zealand's tail end collapsed scoring barely any runs and they gave Bangladesh a lead of 328 runs.

Bangladesh were sensational in their batting as Mahmudul Hasan Joy got to 78 runs off 228 balls, Najmul Hossain Shanto got to 64 runs off 109 balls, Mominul Haque got to 88 runs in 244 balls, and Liton Das managed to score 86 runs in 177 balls. It was a team performance as almost everyone did their job and they scored 458 runs. New Zealand since then have managed to score 147 runs at the loss of five wickets at the end of Day 4 and they currently lead by 17 runs. Bangladesh will be hoping to get Ross Taylor out as he is currently on 37 runs off 101 balls and is looking more and more settled at the crease.

Image: AP/PTI/@wasimjaffer14/Instagram