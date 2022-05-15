Cricket Fraternity 'shocked' Over Andrew Symonds' Untimely Demise; 'Doesn't Feel Real'

The tragic news of veteran Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds, who died in a car crash on Saturday, May 14, has undoubtedly sent shockwaves across the cricketing fraternity. On hearing about the untimely demise of the former all-rounder, the cricketing world bid farewell to one of its favourites. Responding to the shocking news, a host of former Australian teammates along with international stars and Symonds' former teammates came forward to share their sympathies for the all-rounding sensation.

Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist and fast bowler Jason Gillespie, who played alongside Symonds during Australia’s 2003 World Cup, were among the first to react to his demise. Reacting to the news, Gilchrist took to Twitter and wrote, “this really hurts.”

Horrendous news to wake up to.

Utterly devastated. We are all gonna miss you mate.☹️ #RIPRoy — Jason Gillespie 🌱 (@dizzy259) May 14, 2022

Here's how the cricketing world reacted to Andrew Symonds' death

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar and England batting legend Michael Vaughan were among the others who came forward to express their grief at the tragic news.

Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family. #AndrewSymonds pic.twitter.com/QMZMCwLdZs — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 14, 2022

Simmo .. This doesn’t feel real .. #RIP ❤️ — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 14, 2022

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman was the first cricketer from India to respond to Andrew Symonds' death. “Shocking news to wake up to here in India. Rest in peace my dear friend,” Laxman wrote on Twitter. Meanwhile, Cricket Australia tweeted a picture of the former star player and penned “Vale Andrew Symonds” to mark his demise.

Shocking news to wake up to here in India. Rest in peace my dear friend. Such tragic news 💔🥲 pic.twitter.com/pBWEqVO6IY — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 15, 2022

The Club is shocked & saddened to learn of the passing of former overseas star and cult hero, Andrew Symonds.



The thoughts of everyone at Kent Cricket are with “Roy”’s family & friends at this desperately sad time. pic.twitter.com/ldkmak8Hyr — Kent Cricket (@KentCricket) May 14, 2022

Vale Andrew Symonds.



We are shocked and saddened by the loss of the loveable Queenslander, who has tragically passed away at the age of 46. pic.twitter.com/ZAn8lllskK — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) May 15, 2022

Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. Gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. Prayers for the departed soul 🙏#RIPSymonds — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 15, 2022

Andrew Symonds dies in car accident

Symonds, the former Australian allrounder, who played 26 Tests and 198 ODIs in an international career spanning from 1998 through 2009, died in an accident in Queensland on Saturday. According to the Queensland police statement, Symonds was involved in an accident outside Townsville where he lived in retirement.

The former Australian allrounder was travelling alone when he had a single-car crash. Symonds was reportedly driving alone when his car left the road and rolled down to the sides. Paramedics, who arrived at the scene, couldn’t revive the former player. Symonds’s death follows the shock demise of former teammate Shane Warne, who died in March in Thailand.

Symonds was a two-time World Cup winner as part of Australia's undefeated title runs in 2003 and 2007. Symonds was a key member to the side, having played 26 Tests for the country and was part of the side that dominated the world between 1999 and 2007. The former allrounder won a series of tournaments with the Australian team during the period, marking an incredible career in both white and red ball formats.

Image: AP/ TWITTER