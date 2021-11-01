Cricket Fraternity Wishes VVS Laxman On His 47th Birthday; 'one Of India's Finest Batsmen'

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman, who is considered one of India's greatest Test batters ever, is celebrating his 47th birthday today, i.e November 1. Wishes for the stylish player are pouring in from all over the world, including from his peers in the cricket fraternity. Laxman, who represented India at the highest level, was wished on his special day by ex-cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Suresh Raina, Wasim Jaffer to name a few.

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik turned to social media to wish Laxman, calling him a reliable batsman on the field and an extremely warm personality off the field. Former India player Suresh Raina called Laxman an inspiration for generations to come"" and wished him good health and happiness.

Many happy returns of the day @VVSLaxman281!



Have a Very Very Special day! pic.twitter.com/5VwQfp6bjr — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 1, 2021

Many many happy returns of the day, Bhrata @VVSLaxman281 . Have a great day and year ahead. pic.twitter.com/6hFMPfQ9tb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 1, 2021

Happy birthday @VVSLaxman281 keep spreading love and positivity.. love always 🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/KsAZmFJwnX — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 1, 2021

Special wishes to a very special player! Happy Birthday @VVSLaxman281 pic.twitter.com/5ySCI2DayB — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 1, 2021

Laxman's career

Laxman made his international debut in 1996 and went on to play for his country until his retirement in 2012. Laxman represented India in a total of 134 Test matches and 86 ODIs. During his playing days, the Hyderabad-born cricketer scored 8,781 runs in the longest format at an average of 45.97, including 17 centuries and 56 half-centuries. He scored 2,338 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 30.76, including 6 centuries and 10 half-centuries. Laxman also played for Deccan Chargers and Kochi Tuskers Kerala in the Indian Premier League.

Laxman is currently the mentor of the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad. In terms of awards and recognitions, Laxman was awarded the Padma Shri in 2011, which is India's fourth-highest civilian honour. He was also presented the Arjuna Award in 2001 by the government of India, who honoured him to recognise his achievements in sports. Laxman is currently in the UAE, where he has been contracted by the ICC to present at the T20 World Cup.

Image: PTI