'Cricket Is Not Just A Sport But...': Jay Shah Hails India Women's Cricket Team - Watch

In the 19th Asian Games, which are taking place in Hangzhou, China, the Indian women's cricket team made history by winning a historic gold medal. India secured a 19-run win over Sri Lanka to take home the gold medal in the continental multi-sport competition. The Indian side showed remarkable skill by limiting Sri Lanka to a score of 97/8 in their allowed 20 overs, even though they had set a small target of 116 runs.

3 things you need to know

At the Asian Games, the Indian cricket team earned its first gold medal

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team emerged victorious against Sri Lanka to claim the gold medal

On October 3, the Indian men's team will begin competition at the Asian Games

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan cricket team's full squad and complete schedule for WC 23

Jay Shah congratulates India’s women's cricket team for Asian Games success

On Thursday (September 28), Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket International (BCCI), praised the women's cricket team for their gold medal performance at the Hangzhou Asian Games. He mentioned India vice-captaiin Smriti Mandhana's contribution in India's success in a video shared by ANI.

#WATCH | Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary BCCI and President Asian Cricket Council, congratulates Smriti Mandhana on winning the Asian Games gold medal pic.twitter.com/FZYoul9quE

Also Read: 'Someone like Rohit Sharma...': Shakib Al Hasan calls Tamim Iqbal 'totally childish'

How did India beat Sri Lanka in the final?

In the final match at the Asian Games, the Indian women's team defeated Sri Lankan by 19 runs to claim the gold medal. India skipped the two previous Asian Games that featured cricket, thus their victory holds much more significance.

India's historic run to the gold medal started with a dominating batting display. After winning the toss and deciding to bat first, they put up a score of 116-7 in their allotted 20 overs. Smriti Mandhana scored 46 runs, and Jemimah Rodrigues added 42; their combination was pivotal in setting a target that Sri Lanka could reasonably expect to chase.

Right-arm seamer Titas Sadhu's outstanding bowling contributed to Sri Lanka's disastrous 14-3 start in the fifth over of their chase. Early in the game, Sri Lanka were in a tough spot because of Sadhu's performance, as she grabbed three wickets while allowing only six runs in her allotted overs.

Despite their recent success, Sri Lanka's chase was a failure. At the batting table, Hasini Perera showed determination with a fast 25 runs, but the squad continued to lose wickets. After a brave 23 from Nilakshi de Silva, Sri Lanka needed an impossible 40 runs in just 23 balls but India restricted them and clinched the gold medal.