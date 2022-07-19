Cricket South Africa Appoints Graeme Smith As Commissioner Of New T20 League

Cricket South Africa on Tuesday appointed former captain Graeme Smith as the Commissioner of its new T20 league.

The T20 league is scheduled to take place in January and February next year.

The 41-year-old Smith, who remains South Africa's most successful captain across formats, will oversee both the cricketing and non-cricketing aspects of the tournament.

"Smith brings with him tremendous experience and understanding of the game, having worked in the sport as a player, captain, commentator, ambassador, consultant and more recently as Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Director of Cricket (DoC)," CSA said in its statement.

"His understanding of the game will add tremendous strength to the League," the statement further read.

Commenting on the role and responsibility, Smith said, "I'm deeply committed to South African cricket and happy to serve the game as best I can. I'm excited by the opportunity to deliver the new league which I believe will be an extremely competitive product."

