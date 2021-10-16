Cricket South Africa Deletes Congratulatory IPL Post Omitting Faf, Tahir After Backlash

Veteran South African players Dale Steyn and Faf du Plessis have called out Cricket South Africa (CSA) and accused them of favouritism after their national cricket board hailed young pacer Lungi Ngidi but left out Faf and leggie Imran Tahir while congratulating the Chennai Super Kings after their IPL 2021 triumph over Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.

It is to be noted that Lungi Ngidi, Faf du Plessis, and Imran Tahir had represented CSK in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League.

South Africa cricket faces backlash after omitting Faf & Tahir

CSA had come forward and congratulated Lungi Ngidi on social media claiming the IPL 2021 title with Chennai Super Kings and when this came to Ngidi's CSK teammate Faf's notice he asked Cricket South Africa whether they were doing the right thing.

Meanwhile, Dale Steyn asked who is even running CSA's social media accounts, and the last time he checked, neither Faf du Plessis nor Imran Tahir had 'retired' from international cricket. The former speedster then lashed out at CSA by saying both the uncredited players have given years of service to the national cricket team and criticised Cricket South Africa for their 'disgusting' act.

CSA restricted the comments section after this and also ended up deleting the post. Nonetheless, Dale Steyn was not done yet.

Dale Steyn Twitter

The Proteas pace icon on his official Twitter handle clarified that CSA has indeed gone on to block the comments section. Steyn then had a piece of advice for Cricket South Africa. He urged them to do the right thing by deleting the post and adding all the South African players involved in CSK's IPL 2021 win in order to save themselves from 'embarrassment' and 'ridicule'.

CSA now blocked the comments section.



Here’s some advice.

Do the right thing.

Delete the post and add all the men involved, save yourself the embarrassment and ridicule. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) October 16, 2021

At the same time, Dale Steyn also made it clear that CSA opening a can of worms for themselves with their Twitter and Instagram and whoever is running those accounts needs a 'talking' too.

(Image: PTI/AP)