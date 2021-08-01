Cricket South Africa Dismisses Former Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender With Immediate Effect

Cricket South Africa on Saturday announced the dismissal of former acting CEO Kugandrie Govender. The dismissal was done with immediate effect bringing an end to a lengthy disciplinary process. Following the disciplinary actions that date back to December 2019, Govender was suspended from the post in December 2020. Her suspension came only four months after former CEO Thabang Moroe was fired over allegations of misconduct.

CSA dismisses Kugandrie Govender

“The Chairperson of the Disciplinary Tribunal, Advocate Terry Motau SC, imposed a sanction of immediate dismissal, having regard inter alia to the seriousness of Ms Govender’s misconduct, the breach of trust and including the fact that a continued working relationship between Ms Govender and CSA would no longer be possible. Ms Govender’s employment has been terminated with immediate effect,” CSA’s statement read.

A controversial seat holder for the CSA, Govender was under scrutiny for the role she played in revoking the accreditation of journalists in December 2019 and for breaches of the Companies' Act. She was also under investigation for playing part in the ‘unfair’ dismissal of the former head of sales and sponsorships Clive Eksteen. Following the lengthy investigation which lasted over seven months, Govender was found guilty.

The case against Govender was the last of the pending disciplinary matters under scrutiny by the CSA, which they had to conclude. The South African cricket association have been viewing the finalisation of this disciplinary matter as critical towards the stabilisation of the commercial business unit. Following the finalisation of the case, the CSA will now look to enter a new trajectory of firmly focusing on serving the game of cricket and repositioning its relationship with its stakeholders and partners.

CSA on the lookout for new CEO

Since Govender's suspension in December last year, CSA has also parted ways with former chief operating officer Naasei Appiah and former finance manager Ziyanda Nkuta. The dismissals followed previous firings of Moroe and Eksteen. Govender's immediate predecessor, Jacques Faul, resigned from the acting CEO role to return to his post as CEO of the Titans franchise earlier this year. Faul was succeeded by Pholetsi Moseki, who remains CSA's acting CEO to date. Currently, the new board of Cricket South Africa has advertised the CEO's position and accepted applications till July 31 for the post. However, no date has been set for the announcement of the new CEO candidate.

IMAGE: TWITTER