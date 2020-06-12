Cricket South Africa To Organize Never-seen-before 'only-TV' Charity Matches In August

Cricket South Africa are currently planning to stage a TV-only tournament featuring three teams in Centurion. The matches, scheduled to commence on June 27, will bring back cricketing action to South Africa for the first time since the ongoing coronavirus crisis forced a shutdown to the sport in March. With a nationwide lockdown in effect, the South African cricketers have been confined to their homes since the shutdown.

Cricket South Africa plans to restart cricket amid global pandemic

Interim Cricket South Africa Chief Executive Jacques Faul recently spoke with ‘The Citizen’. He stated that the proposed matches will be organised as fundraisers and they will be held behind closed doors. However, the senior Cricket South Africa official also stated that the board is currently awaiting a decision from the department of sports, arts and culture after they go over all of Cricket South Africa’s return-to-play protocols. He was hopeful about the resumption of cricket through the proposed charity matches while Cricket South Africa Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shuaib Manjra spoke about the protocols they will be implementing.

Manjra said the players will reach the venue three days in advance and will be kept in a sanitised ecosystem in hotels and while travelling. He added that players will be tested before reaching Centurion and the 200 people who will help with the broadcasting in stadiums will all be wearing masks.

Cricket South Africa’s proposed charity matches will also help the South African cricketers to prepare themselves in time for their scheduled home series against West Indies and India between July and August. The Indian team is reportedly planning to tour South Africa to play three T20Is as back in May, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket South Africa expressed interest in playing a series.

AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn among South African cricketers in IPL 2020

Several South African cricketers like AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn, Faf du Plessis among others were expected to represent their respective franchises in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. However, the coronavirus-induced India lockdown prompted the BCCI to postpone the event until recent reports suggest a possibility that the board is taking several measures to host the tournament sometime this year.

AB de Villiers, who retired from international cricket in 2018, was contemplating a return in time for the T20 World Cup 2020. According to many experts, including South Africa Head Coach Mark Boucher, AB de Villiers can be selected for T20 World Cup if he performs well in the now-postponed IPL 2020.

