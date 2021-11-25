Cricket Tasmania Sends Strong Message By Including Tim Paine In Marsh Cup Squad

Tim Paine sexting scandal stunned Cricket Australia as well the cricket fans around the world following which the wicketkeeper-batsman had to step down from captaincy before the Ashes series. However, despite the scandal, Cricket Tasmania has backed their star gloveman and are giving him a chance of redemption by including him for the Marsh Cup tournament match against Western Australia.

Marsh Cup tournament: Cricket Tasmania on the inclusion of Tim Paine in team

Tim Paine recently featured in Tasmanian second XI’s match against South Australia. The former Australia skipper could only manage seven runs in the second innings from the 16 balls he faced before being dismissed by Tim Oakley. Despite the disappointment against South Australia, Tim Paine will have the chance to redeem himself when he plays for Tasmania in the Marsh Cup on Friday.

Tim Paine's inclusion in the Tasmania team for Marsh Cup indicates the “overwhelming support” he is receiving from Cricket Tasmania staff and teammates. Tasmania Tigers interim coach Ali De Winter said that he can’t wait to have the star gloveman back in action for the state.

He said “There’s been overwhelming support throughout the business and across our squad. It’s been challenging for all of us knowing how much we care for Painey and his and his family’s welfare. Tim’s going to front up and play for the Tigers tomorrow, which will be great".

Despite poor performance with the bat against South Australia De Winter has backed the wicketkeeper-batsman to come good. He said “He missed out with the bat the other day but his record for Tasmania in one-day cricket is exceptional. He’s scored eight centuries, his strike rate is about 70, so there’s no question he’s in our best team at the moment. He’s also the best wicketkeeper in the country, so we’re really happy to have him back in our team.”

Tim Paine record as Australia skipper

Paine, who has played 35 Tests and as many ODIs for his country, took over as captain following the sandpaper scandal that saw his predecessor Steve Smith and former vice-captain David Warner step down. In 2019, Paine had become the first Australian captain after Steve Waugh to retain the Ashes series in England. Meanwhile, Paine also holds some unwanted records such as losing two back-to-back Test series against India at home. He is the first Australian captain to lose a Test series to India at home.