Cricket West Indies Appoint Shai Hope And Rovman Powell As Captain Of ODI And T20I Sides

West Indies Cricket undergoes a major transition as Shai Hope and Rovman Powell have been appointed as new captains. Hope will now captain the ODI squad and Powell will head the T20 department. Both will take over the respective positions from Nicholas Pooran, who resigned after West Indies' fiasco in the qualifiers of T20 World Cup 2022.

Both Hope and Powell have served as vice-captains before under Pooran, but now the CWI have entrusted them with the leading position. After taking the helm both the captains of different formats issued a statement.

Hope's Statement

"It is a tremendous honour and privilege to be appointed captain of any West Indies team," Hope said. "To lead a team that is of such incredible significance not only to myself and my teammates but to our legion of fans the world over, is something one dreams of as a child.

"The rich history and legacy that our region and our brand of cricket is so famous and loved for, requires no intricate explanation. I would like to thank CWI for entrusting me with this immense opportunity.

"To navigate West Indies cricket in the right direction will be my fundamental priority and a task that I shall be unwaveringly committed to. With the support of my team-mates and our dedicated fans, I look forward to a long and fulfilling tenure as captain of the West Indies One-Day International team."

Powell's Statement

"I'm truly humbled and grateful to be given this amazing opportunity to lead the West Indies," Powell said. "For me, this a huge vote of confidence and I see this as the greatest honour of my career. To be asked to 'carry the flag' for the people of the Caribbean, there's no bigger role in cricket in the region -- a job previously held by some of the greatest servants of West Indies cricket.

"I also want to thank CWI for allowing me to guide the team in the coming years as we set sights on the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which we will be jointly hosting with the USA next year. I'm a passionate cricketer who believes in leading from the front and always giving 100 percent."