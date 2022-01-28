Last Updated:

Cricket West Indies Dismisses Reports Of Rift Between Captain Kieron Pollard And Players

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Friday denied reports of a rift within the Senior Men's team over discord between the Team Captain and other members of the side.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Kieron Pollard, West Indies team rift, Cricket West Indies, Ricky Skerritt, Nicholas Pooran, West Indies vs England, WI vs ENG

Image: WindiesCricket/Twitter


Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Friday denied reports of a rift within the Senior Men's team over discord between the Team Captain and other members of the side. The clarification comes hours after a voice note circulated on social media and in sections of the regional broadcast media about the alleged rift between Kieron Pollard and other players. 

'Attack on captain's credibility' 

CWI President Ricky Skerritt has said that he views the reports as a "malicious attack" on the credibility of Pollard, adding that they have been designed to sow division within the squad. Skerritt further termed the reports as a clear attempt to discredit the captain and to derail the team's momentum in the ongoing series against England.  

READ | Rohit Sharma clears fitness test, to lead India against West Indies: Report

"I view this as a malicious attack on the credibility of the West Indies Captain, designed to sow division within our team that has just recorded three very impressive T20I performances against very strong opponents, including two outstanding wins and one heroic comeback to get within one run of victory," Skerritt said. 

"This clear attempt by well-known mischief makers to discredit the Captain and to derail the Team’s momentum in the ongoing Betway T20I Series should not be tolerated or encouraged," Skerritt added in the statement. 

The Kieron Pollard-led West Indies team is currently playing a five-match T20I series against England. West Indies are currently ahead in the series with a lead of 2-1. West Indies won the first game of the series by a massive margin of 9 wickets with 17 balls remaining. However, England bounced back to win the second T20I by 1 run. West Indies then registered a 20-run win in the third match to take a lead in the series. 

READ | India vs West Indies: BCCI announces 18-man squad for upcoming ODI and T20I series

Image: WindiesCricket/Twitter
 

READ | India vs West Indies: Kieron Pollard appointed as captain, Kemar Roach returns
READ | Why is Ravindra Jadeja not playing in India's T20I and ODI series vs West Indies?
Tags: Kieron Pollard, West Indies team rift, Cricket West Indies
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com