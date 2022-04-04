Cricket World Bids Adieu To Ross Taylor As Batter Ends Career With NZ's Win Vs Netherlands

Former New Zealand cricket team skipper Ross Taylor bid adieu to his international cricket career on Monday, with the completion of the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands. Interestingly, Taylor ended the final ODI by taking a catch, which handed New Zealand a 3-0 clean sweep. It is pertinent to mention that Taylor played a total of 235 ODIs, 112 Tests, and 102 T20Is for New Zealand in his career. While Taylor ended his 16-year-old cricket career for the Kiwis, messages and tributes for the cricketers poured all over social media.

Following the conclusion of Monday’s match, Taylor was presented with a memento with his international stats during the post-match show. ICC took to their official Twitter handle and shared pictures of Taylor’s presentation ceremony, with the caption, “Thank you for all the memories, @RossLTaylor We wish you a happy retirement.”Taylor can be seen receiving the memento before sharing a light moment with skipper Tom Latham and his family.

Cricketing legends speak about Ross Taylor's time as a cricketer

Ahead of the third ODI between New Zealand and the Netherlands, NZ Cricket took to their official Twitter handle and shared a video of many prominent faces of the cricketing world shedding their thoughts about Taylor. The video features some of the iconic cricketers like Kane Williamson, Brendon McCullum and others speaking about Taylor. Among the many reactions, former India cricketer Virat Kohli, who also played alongside Taylor for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, and the Indian head coach Rahul Dravid also shared their views.

What did Virat Kohli say?

“I just wanted to send this message across to congratulate you on a wonderful career with New Zealand. You have been a legend for New Zealand cricket, you have been a great ambassador for the game, and we have shared some amazing memories together. All the best, I will be watching and I am sure that you will have that iconic smile on your face like you had all the time,” Kohli said. At the same time, cricket fans on social media heaped heavy praises on the 38-year-old and mentioned the many iconic moments from his career.

How did the fans react to Ross Taylor's retirement?

Ross Taylor in international cricket:



Matches - 449.

Runs - 18,185.

Average - 42.78.

Hundreds - 40.

Fifties - 93.



- The journey ends for Ross today as he'll be playing his final ever international game. One of the finest batsman of all time.

