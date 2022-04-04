Last Updated:

Cricket World Bids Adieu To Ross Taylor As Batter Ends Career With NZ's Win Vs Netherlands

Ross Taylor ended his international cricket career on Monday with New Zealand's 3-0 whitewash of Netherlands in the ODIs. Here's how cricket world reacted.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Ross Taylor

Image: @ICC/Twitter


Former New Zealand cricket team skipper Ross Taylor bid adieu to his international cricket career on Monday, with the completion of the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands. Interestingly, Taylor ended the final ODI by taking a catch, which handed New Zealand a 3-0 clean sweep. It is pertinent to mention that Taylor played a total of 235 ODIs, 112 Tests, and 102 T20Is for New Zealand in his career. While Taylor ended his 16-year-old cricket career for the Kiwis, messages and tributes for the cricketers poured all over social media.

Following the conclusion of Monday’s match, Taylor was presented with a memento with his international stats during the post-match show. ICC took to their official Twitter handle and shared pictures of Taylor’s presentation ceremony, with the caption, “Thank you for all the memories, @RossLTaylor We wish you a happy retirement.”Taylor can be seen receiving the memento before sharing a light moment with skipper Tom Latham and his family.

READ | Ross Taylor receives classy tribute from Bangladesh players in last Test before retirement

Cricketing legends speak about Ross Taylor's time as a cricketer

Ahead of the third ODI between New Zealand and the Netherlands, NZ Cricket took to their official Twitter handle and shared a video of many prominent faces of the cricketing world shedding their thoughts about Taylor. The video features some of the iconic cricketers like Kane Williamson, Brendon McCullum and others speaking about Taylor. Among the many reactions, former India cricketer Virat Kohli, who also played alongside Taylor for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, and the Indian head coach Rahul Dravid also shared their views. 

READ | Ross Taylor pens emotional farewell message as he bows out in style; 'Truly overwhelmed'

What did Virat Kohli say?

“I just wanted to send this message across to congratulate you on a wonderful career with New Zealand. You have been a legend for New Zealand cricket, you have been a great ambassador for the game, and we have shared some amazing memories together. All the best, I will be watching and I am sure that you will have that iconic smile on your face like you had all the time,” Kohli said. At the same time, cricket fans on social media heaped heavy praises on the 38-year-old and mentioned the many iconic moments from his career.

READ | Harbhajan Singh reacts to hilarious internet meme on 'special person' Ross Taylor

How did the fans react to Ross Taylor's retirement?

Image: @ICC/Twitter

READ | Swan song: Ross Taylor plays last innings for New Zealand
READ | Watch: Ross Taylor breaks down in tears during national anthem in farewell game for NZ
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com