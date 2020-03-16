Cricket World Cup 2019: 5 Impact Players That You Should Definitely Watch Out For

ICC Cricket World 2019. Cricket's biggest showpiece event is finally here. With less than 48 hours left for the 12th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup to commence, all teams will be looking to sort out their strengths and weaknesses in the ongoing warm-up games before the D-Day. As all the 10 teams look forward to having a dream tournament and lay their hands on the coveted trophy, let's take a look at five players who can make a huge impact in the quadrennial event.

1. Shikhar Dhawan:

Image Courtesy: Getty Images

If you have been following this swashbuckling opening batsman since the beginning of his career, then you might be aware that he is the big match player when it comes to ICC tournaments. It all started way back in in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy where India had a successful tournament. In that tournament, Dhawan scored 363 runs at a strike rate of over 100 including two centuries and a half-century. He won the Golden Bat award and was also adjudged as the 'Player of the Tournament'. Gabbar then had an excellent ICC Cricket World Cup in 2015 where the southpaw amassed 412 runs at a strike rate of nearly 92 which included two centuries and a half-century. He was India's highest run-getter and the fifth leading scorer of that tournament. In the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy where India made the finals, Shikhar was once again the highest run-getter of the tournament where he scored 338 runs, which were instrumental in India reaching the summit clash. By the virtue of this splendid run, he was once again awarded the golden bat.

2. Virat Kohli:

Image Courtesy: AFP

Well, this man really needs no introduction. He is in the form of his life and is currently the number one batsman in both Tests and One Day Internationals. Virat also enjoys playing in the ICC events especially the World Cups. The Indian skipper has two World Cup centuries to his name. One was against Bangladesh in 2011 and the other one against arch-rivals Pakistan in the 2015 edition. One need not have to go too far to look at his superb performances in the ICC tournaments. He had played a vital role in India's 2017 ICC Champions Trophy campaign where he had amassed 258 runs in four games. Unfortunately, he failed in the final where he fell for just five and it dented India's chances of retaining the title.

3. Kane Williamson:

Image Courtesy: Reuters

Kane Williamson who is a member of the 'Fab 4' in modern day cricket is definitely expected to find his exploits with the bat and take his team to big totals. At the same time, the New Zealand skipper will also be looking forward to laying a strong platform during their run chases. In fact, Williamson had scored a ton during the Black Caps' Champions Trophy opener against Australia. When it comes to consistency, even Kane is right up there among the likes of Virat Kohli.

4. Kagiso Rabada:

Image Courtesy: AP

Rabada has been South Africa's go-to man ever since he has made his debut in International Cricket. He is currently the fifth-ranked ODI bowler and has a variety of options to deceive the batsman in English conditions. He could not make an impact in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, but will definitely look to make amends in the upcoming World Cup.

5. Jofra Archer:

Image Courtesy: AP

The potential surprise package of this tournament. Archer's World Cup selection came at the expense of an experienced David Willey who has been a part of England's successful ODI side since 2015. Surprisingly, Archer has only represented England in three games. However, the 24-year-old is very confident ahead of his maiden World Cup appearances and has also gone on to say that he will be taking the priced wicket of Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

