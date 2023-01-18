Indian batsman Shubman Gill scored his third ODI century during the first match against New Zealand on Wednesday. Gill reached the three-digit mark off 87 balls including 14 boundaries and two sixes. This was Gill's second ODI hundred in two innings. Earlier, the right-handed opener scored his second ODI hundred during the third and final match against Sri Lanka on January 15.

IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill hits 3rd ODI century

Gill also became the fastest Indian batter to score 1,000 ODI runs in terms of innings. Netizens are lauding the 23-year-old for his exceptional batting in the format. Former cricketers and experts of the game also took to social media to heap praise on Gill for his third century for India in 50-over cricket. Among those who dropped their reactions after Gill's century are former India all-rounder Mohammad Kaif, Wasim Jaffer, and Abhinav Mukund.

Shubman Gill is a PRECIOUS talent 💯 👏 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 18, 2023

Shubman gill s best format is ODI s without a doubt. Back to back hundreds for him. Has an opportunity to make it big with more than 18 overs left. #IndvNz — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) January 18, 2023

Back to back 💯 for Shubhman Gill. He is sealing the opening slot with his consistency #INDvsNZ — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 18, 2023

Gill played his first ODI match against New Zealand in January 2019, months after he helped India win the U-19 World Cup. Gill was dismissed for just 9 runs in his first ODI match for India. Gill took four innings to score his first half-century in the format, which came against West Indies in July 2022. The Gujarat Titans batsman registered his first three-digit score in ODIs in his 9th match against Zimbabwe in August 2022.

Image: BCCI