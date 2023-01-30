Veteran India batsman Murali Vijay on Monday announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. The 38-year-old took to his official Twitter handle to share the news with his fans and followers. Announcing the decision, Vijay shared a long message where he thanked the BCCI, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, Chennai Super Kings, and Chemplast Sanmar for giving him opportunities to play cricket.

"Today, with immense gratitude & humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of International cricket. My journey from 2002-2018 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was an honour representing India at the highest level of sport. I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), Chennai Super Kings and Chemplast Sanmar," Vijay wrote in his statement.

Tributes pour in for Vijay

Many former players took to social media to pay tribute to Vijay as he announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman, Munaf Patel, and Piyush Chawla are among the former cricketers who wished him well on his retirement from the sport's international form. Ishan Sharma also uploaded a post on Twitter, where he said that it was an honour for him to share the dressing room with Vijay.

Congratulations on a wonderful career! All the best Vijay in your second innings. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) January 30, 2023

One of India’s most reliable openers in the last decade. Well done on a very fine career. You can be mighty proud of what you have achieved and wish you the very best in the next innings of your life. https://t.co/BCraOdJP4K — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 30, 2023

A true team player and a magnificent batsman, it was an honour to share the dressing room with you, @mvj888. Your elegant technique and unwavering spirit will always be remembered. Best of luck in your new innings #muralivijay #IndianCricket🇮🇳🏏 pic.twitter.com/nzz4OZWN8n — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) January 30, 2023

1️⃣2️⃣ centuries

1️⃣5️⃣ half-centuries

3️⃣ IPL trophies 🏆

1️⃣ Champions League 🏆



Thank you for some core 🏏 memories, Murali Vijay!



New innings, #AavaDe! 💫 @mvj888

[📸 @TheQuint ] pic.twitter.com/YuxGgTiVRr — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) January 30, 2023

A whole lot of Yellove memories come rushing in! The catches in the deep, the iconic celebration after your tons! Super Thanks for everything, Monk! 💛 #WhistlePoduForever #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/vSx6SSI16H — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) January 30, 2023

Having last played for India in 2018, Murali Vijay has called time on his international career.



Details 👇https://t.co/CzVzj6DVeL — ICC (@ICC) January 30, 2023

Vijay has played 87 international matches for the Indian cricket team from 2008 to 2018 but was known for his expertise in the longest format of the game. Playing as an opener, Vijay scored 3982 runs in 61 Test matches for India and registered 12 Test centuries at an average of 38.28. Vijay has also played 106 matches in the IPL and has scored 2619 runs at an average of 25.93.

Image: BCCI