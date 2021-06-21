Cricketer Breaks His Own Car's Windscreen With Powerful Six; Watch His Reaction

There have been numerous instances of batters striking balls outside stadiums during cricket matches around the world, but what happened in an English club game is noteworthy. During a club match in Yorkshire, a batter accidentally smashed his car's windscreen by hitting a massive six. The incident occurred during a match between Illingworth St Mary's and Sowerby St Peters on June 20. St Mary's all-rounder Asif Ali smashed a big six during the 37th over of the game, which flew over the square leg boundary before hitting his Vauxhall Zafira windscreen.

As the ball flew past the boundary, spectators were heard shouting "Ooooh" in appreciation of the shot. However, a few moments later, when the ball hit the car's windscreen, and Asif Ali realised it was his Vauxhall Zafira, the entire ground, including the batsman's own teammates burst into laughter. Asif was seen holding his head in disbelief before dropping down to his knees in frustration. What made the situation worse for Asif is that his team lost the game to Sowerby St Peters by 7 wickets despite his stint of 43 not-out with the bat.

Illingworth St Mary's shared the video of Asif breaking his own car's window with a massive six on all social media handles, including YouTube. The video has garnered thousands of views since being shared on various platforms.

St Mary's vs St Peters

After losing the toss against Sowerby St Peters, Illingworth St Mary's came to bat and posted a total of 173 runs in 45 overs at the cost of all 10 wickets. Wicketkeeper-batsman M Sewell scored a half-century for St Mary's before being dismissed by M Younas for 54 off 101 balls. Asif Ali scored 43 off 43 and remained unbeaten as the last man standing. When St Peters came to bat in the second innings, three of its batsmen scored 40-plus runs to help take the side home by posting 175 runs in reply. A Clarke, J Helliwell, and L Barber scored 43, 43, and 44 runs respectively. M Younas also contributed with 38 runs off 55 balls.

