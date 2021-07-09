Cricketer Devdutt Padikkal Says It Is 'dream Come True' For Him To Represent India

Team India's emerging batsman Devdutt Padikkal has said that it is a 'dream come true' for him after being selected to represent India for the upcoming away limited-overs series against Sri Lanka starting July 13.

At the same time, Devdutt Padikkal is also hopeful of learning a lot from senior batsman Shikhar Dhawan who has been appointed as Team India's captain for this bilateral series.

Devdutt Padikkal on getting a chance to represent India

“Dream come true because ever since I started playing cricket at nine years old, this is the moment I have always dreamt about and always wanted to achieve. So to be picked to represent the country is a feeling which is very hard to explain. So I am really grateful for this opportunity,” said Devdutt Padikkal while speaking on the Star Sports show ‘Follow The Blues’.

“This will be a really great opportunity for me to learn from someone who is similar to me. Obviously, he is also a left-handed opener and I have watched a lot of his batting as I have grown up. His Test debut against Australia is pretty unforgettable, to be honest. To see how he batted. I was really inspired by how fearless he was on his debut. Cut short, there is a lot I can learn from him and I am looking forward to playing under him,” the RCB opener added.

Padikkal has been on a roll since the last one year. He had amassed 473 runs from 15 matches at an average of nearly 32 and a strike rate of close to 125 in IPL 2020 as RCB made it to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 edition.

He then had a successful domestic season as the southpaw amassed 737 runs in seven games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The talented batsman once again made his presence felt in IPL 2021 as he notched up his maiden century in the marquee tournament. He scored 195 runs from six games at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 152.34 before the tournament's indefinite suspension due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.