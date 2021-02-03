Cricketer Jaydev Unadkat Marries Rinny Kantaria In An Intimate Ceremony, Shares Statement

Jaydev Unadkat, Saurashtra and Rajasthan Royals' fast bowler, left everyone surprised on Wednesday after he shared pictures of his wedding with fiancee Rinny Kantaria. The two got married in an intimate ceremony on February 2.

"It gives us great joy in sharing that our wedding took place on the 2nd of February 2021 in an intimate ceremony with family and friends. We are grateful for all the love you have showered upon us and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible new journey together," the statement read. Reports suggest that the two got married in Anand, Gujarat.

Rinny is an advocate by profession. Minutes after the post was shared, many celebrities including Jasleen Royal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aditi Raval, Puja Pabari, and others congratulated the couple.

Unadkat has been one of Rajasthan Royals' retained players ahead of the IPL 2021 Auctions that will reportedly be held on February 18 in Chennai. The tall left-arm pacer had a poor outing in Dream11 IPL 2020 as he could only manage to pick four scalps in the seven games that he got to feature in for the Royals.

He was clobbered for 25 runs during one of Rajasthan's league matches against the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore as the former champions ended up snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.

Jaydev Unadkat to lead Saurashtra in Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Rajasthan in Dream11 IPL 2020

The inaugural edition's champions seemed to have got off to a perfect start after registering two successive wins against northern rivals Punjab and Chennai. However, they ran out of fire & brimstone after that and went on to lose a few crucial encounters.

Towards the end of their campaign, ace all-rounder Ben Stokes played a couple of crucial knocks as the former champions managed to keep their tournament hopes alive. Nonetheless, a huge 59-run loss against the two-time winners Kolkata in their last league match knocked them out of this year's competition.

The 2008 winners finished the mega event as the wooden-spooners with just 12 points from 14 matches and a much inferior net run-rate than the other teams did not help their cause either.

