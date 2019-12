Reacting to a big revelation made by the Pakistani cricketer, Shoaib Akhtar over the ill-treatment of a Hindu payer in their team, Indian cricket teams' former all-rounder Madan Lal has said that he believes Akhtar's comments as he is known for being truthful. This comes as Shoaib Akhtar made a revelation during a chat show that Danish was mistreated by his Pakistani teammates because he was a Hindu, barring him from picking up food from the same table as others because of his faith.