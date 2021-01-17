Cricketer Mandeep Singh, Wife Jagdeep Blessed With Baby Boy, Reveal Name In A Special Post

KXIP opening batsman Mandeep Singh and wife Jagdeep Jaswal took to their social media handles to announce the birth of their first child — a baby boy. "How wonderful life is now that he’s here. Me & Jagdeep are extremely happy to announce the arrival of our little prince, RAJVEER SINGH, Born 16 January 2021," Mandeep Singh tweeted.

Harbhajan Singh, Sanju Sampson, and others congratulated the couple.

Mandeep had tied the knot with his UK based girlfriend Jagdeep in Phagwara on December 25, 2016. On the work front, Mandeep is leading Punjab in the 2021 edition of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

IPL 2020: KL Rahul lauds Mandeep Singh's grit & determination despite personal loss

'Take a bow Mandeep Singh', says Suniel Shetty; cricketer hailed for knock post tragedy

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.