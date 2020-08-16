President Kovind Condoles Death Of 'outstanding Parliamentarian' Chetan Chauhan

Expressing his sorrow over the demise of former Team India cricketer Chetan Chauhan, President Ram Nath Kovind remembered the veteran as a 'cricketer par excellence'. The President of India remarked that Chauhan was a down to earth politician and an outstanding parliamentarian. He also paid his condolences to Chauhan's family, friends and his fans.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also recalled his time with Chauhan when the latter served as Indian Cricket Team's manager. " Not only was he a tough opening batsman but was a person with a tremendous sense of humour and had a tremendous attachment to Indian cricket. This year needs to be forgotten as it has taken a lot of dear people away. He will always remain with us. May God give strength to his family to overcome this loss," Ganguly said on Sunday.

Sad to hear that UP cabinet minister Shri Chetan Chauhan is no more. A cricketer par excellence, Shri Chauhan was a down to earth politician and an outstanding parliamentarian. Condolences to his family, friends and countless fans. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 16, 2020

Former Team India cricketer Chetan Chauhan, on Sunday, passed away at Medanta Hospital while battling COVID-19. The veteran cricket administrator, who also held the post of Uttar Pradesh Sports Minister, had been put on ventilator as his condition got critical. Chauhan had tested positive for COVID in July and was yet to recover fully when a further infection affected his kidneys and caused blood pressure problems.

After contracting COVID, Chauhan was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi PGI hospital in Lucknow and was later moved to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. On Friday, his condition deteriorated as he suffered a kidney failure and subsequently multi-organ failure, following which he was put on life support.

Chauhan played 40 Tests for India

Chetan Chauhan represented India at the highest international level and played 40 test matches. The opening batsman paired up with Sunil Gavaskar mostly to face the new ball. Across 40 Tests, he managed to score 2084 runs with a batting average of 31.57. He was also twice elected to the Lok Sabha from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, in 1991 and 1998.

After his retirement, he served as President of the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association and was also its vice-president, secretary and chief selector. He was appointed as manager of the Indian Cricket Team that toured Australia in 2007-08. In 1980-81, he was bestowed with the prestigious Arjuna Award.