Cricketer Rashid Khan Appeals To World Leaders; Details His Country Afghanistan's Plight

On Tuesday, Afghanistan cricket team leg-spinner Rashid Khan appealed to the 'World Leaders' to not leave his nation in chaos as thousands of civilians in his home country are getting killed, displaced, and martyred. Ever since the United States of America has called back its troops from Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years, the Taliban moved swiftly to take over Afghanistan, claiming control over 85 percent of Afghanistan's territory. In a pursuit to claim territorial control, the Afghanistan government and Taliban have been involved in violent clashes.

Rashid Khan took to his Twitter handle and appealed to the world leaders not to leave Afghanistan in chaos. The 22-year-old Afghan cricketer also penned down the prevailing situation in the war-torn nation. Rashid Khan wrote that thousands of innocent people are dying every day, and their families are displaced. Rashid appealed to the world leaders that the people of Afghanistan only need peace and the killing of his countrymen needs to be stopped.

Dear World Leaders! My country is in chaos,thousand of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred everyday, houses & properties being destructed.Thousand families displaced..

Don’t leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans & destroying Afghaniatan🇦🇫.

We want peace.🙏 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) August 10, 2021

Afghanistan civil war

Ever since the US called back its troop from Afghanistan, Taliban-led violence incident is on the surge. On August 10, the Taliban took control of two more provincial capitals in Afghanistan. Taliban have ramped up their push across much of Afghanistan, turning their guns on provincial capitals after taking large swaths of land in the mostly rural countryside.

On Monday, they controlled five of the country's 34 provincial capitals. At the same time, they have been waging an assassination campaign targeting senior government officials in the capital, Kabul. The sweep comes despite condemnations by the international community and warnings from the United Nations that a military victory and takeover by the Taliban would not be recognized. The Taliban have also not heeded appeals to return to the negotiating table and continue long-stalled peace talks with the Afghan government. Taliban is also fighting on for control of the city of Kunduz, the capital of northern Kunduz province. On Sunday, they planted their flag in the city's main square, where it was seen flying atop a traffic police booth, a video obtained by The Associated Press showed.

Kunduz's capture would be a significant gain for the Taliban and a test of their ability to take and retain territory in their campaign against the Western-backed government. It is one of the country's larger cities with a population of more than 340,000 and was a key area defended against Taliban takeovers by Western troops over the years.

(Image Credits: AP)

(With Inputs: PTI)