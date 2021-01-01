Cricketer Umesh Yadav, Wife Tanya Blessed With A Baby Girl, BCCI Congratulates

Team India fast bowler Umesh Yadav and his wife Tanya on Friday announced the arrival of their first child, a baby girl. The cricketer took to his Instagram handle to share the amazing news.

The BCCI congratulated the pacer and wished him a speedy recovery. Meanwhile, BCCI informed on Friday that Umesh Yadav was heading back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for the rehabilitation of his injuries and confirmed that Umesh Yadav has been ruled out of the series. Umesh Yadav picked up strain in his left calf muscle during the second Test at Melbourne following which he was forced to walk off the field.

Congratulations to @y_umesh on the birth of a baby girl today.



We also wish him a speedy recovery and hope to see him soon on the field

Umesh Yadav has successfully established himself as a vital cog in the Indian bowling line-up when it comes to red-ball cricket. The 33-year-old garnered a lot of attention for raw pace when he broke out into the scene initially. The bowler has upped his skill set exponentially in recent years and has orchestrated several match-winning spells with the likes of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

The Nagpur-born player was quick to make an impact in the third innings of the India vs Australia Boxing Day Test. The pacer helped India claim an early wicket by dismissing opening batsman Joe Burns cheaply. However, the bowler experienced some discomfort in his calf in his fourth over. It was a major blow for the Ajinkya Rahane-led side when Yadav had to hobble off the field.

In the latest development, 'Yorker King' T Natarajan was included in India's Test squad for the remainder of their series against Australia as a replacement for an injured Umesh Yadav, the BCCI announced on Friday.

Umesh Yadav complained of pain in his calf while bowling his 4th over and was assessed by the BCCI medical team. He is being taken for scans now. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/SpBWAOEu1x — BCCI (@BCCI) December 28, 2020

