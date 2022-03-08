Cricketers Extend Wishes On Women's Day; 'Thanks For Making The World A Better Place'

On Tuesday, March 8, the world celebrated International Women's Day 2022. The day is to celebrate the achievements of women in various fields, including politics, sports and others. In a male-dominated world, women are slowly but surely making a mark for themselves. In the Tokyo Olympics, the likes of Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain and PV Sindhu won medals for India.

The likes of Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom and plenty of women have made India proud on the global stage. In the cricket world, Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami have seen the ups and downs of the Indian team for the last two decades. Goswami is currently the leading wicket-taker in ODIs while Raj tops the list of being the highest run-getter in the 50-over format.

India Women shining across all fields

Both players are almost 40 years old, but they surely defies all odds to achieve milestones in their careers. Mithali, in fact, is leading the Women in the ongoing Women’s World Cup in New Zealand. Back in 2017, she captained the national team to the final where India lost to the Heather Knight-led England in a nail-biting match at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

On Sunday, March 6, India made a stupendous start in the mega event after beating Bismah Maroof’s Pakistan by 107 runs at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The likes of Smriti Mandhana, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana and Rajeshwari Gayakwad saved the day for the Indian team. With the win, India also continued their unbeaten streak against Pakistan in Women’s ODIs.

On Tuesday, March 8, Pakistan locked horns with Australia, led by Meg Lanning, in Mount Maunganui itself. Pakistan skipper Maroof, who became a mother in August 2021, scored an unbeaten 78-run knock under pressure. After she reached the milestone, she dedicated the fifty to her daughter, Fatima. She also carried her newborn baby for the first game against India. Maroof’s gesture towards her child also signifies the contribution of women on an auspicious day. In the meantime, on International Women’s Day, a number of cricketers came up with various tweets.

Here’s how the cricketing fraternity reacted

It would have been great to have a win on #WomensDay but I want to tell all the women, especially little girls around the globe today: you are powerful, amazing & can pursue any dreams, no matter what.



P.S thanks for all the love & prayers for me & my Fatima ❤️ #blessed pic.twitter.com/K2Ge0cV7PI — Bismah Maroof (@maroof_bismah) March 8, 2022

They bring out the best of us... Happy Women's Day everyone ♥️#InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/VRcviU9KQ5 — DK (@DineshKarthik) March 8, 2022

Happy International Women’s Day ♥️ Continue to shine, not just today but every single day! — Shai Hope (@shaidhope) March 8, 2022

The women of my life ❤️

Happy Women's day!#InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/YGW33n0YyG — Vinod Kambli (@vinodkambli349) March 8, 2022

On this #InternationalWomensDay, let's remember the power, passion, courage and resilience of women.



Today and every day, we celebrate you. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 8, 2022

Blessed to have some of the strongest women in the world in my life. Thank you for supporting me. #womenpower #womensday. pic.twitter.com/lNqcO1dAvX — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) March 8, 2022

Happy international womens day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dsHsSf0kB7 — Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) March 8, 2022

