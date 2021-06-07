Cricketers Who Faced Sanctions Over Alleged Racist Behaviour Ft Sarfaraz Ahmed

Racism is one of the most prevalent issues in cricket, something which still continues to draw blood from the sport which is called a gentleman's game. The latest instance - England speedster Ollie Robinson's controversial tweets of sexist and racist nature from 2012 emerged on Twitter and went viral in no time which resulted in his suspension from international cricket. While players have been at the receiving end of racism on numerous occasions, there have also been instances when players have been banned for using racist remarks. Let's take a look at leading cricketers who have been banned for their racist behaviour.

Darren Lehmann - Australia

Lehmann is no stranger to controversies. The Australian's cricketing career has been marred with various controversies. In 2003, Lehmann was banned for five ODIs because he racially abused Sri Lankan players during the VB triangular Series in Adelaide. In one of the games, Lehmann was runout and when he was walking towards the pavilion, he hurled racial abuses which the Sri Lankan players overheard but didn't complain. However, ICC investigated the matter and decided to impose a five-match ban on Darren Lehmann.

Sarfaraz Ahmed - Pakistan

The former Pakistan captain also features in the list of cricketers who have been banned by the ICC for racist remarks. Sarfaraz was banned by the ICC for the racist slur that he used for South African cricketer Andile Phehlukwayo which was highly condemned. During an ODI in January 2019, Sarfaraz told Phehlukwayo after the latter had reached his fifty 'Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj?' ("Hey black guy, where’s your mother sitting today? What have you got her to say for you today?"): Sarfaraz Ahmed’s racist remark on Phehlukwayo was caught on the stump mic and on camera and subsequently, the apex cricketing council slapped the Pakistan veteran with a four-match ban.

Harbhajan Singh - England

In 2008/09 during the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney, allegations of racial abuse were made by Andrew Symonds against Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh who accused the off-spinner of referring to him as a ‘Monkey’ after which he was charged a three-match ban by the ICC. However, Sachin Tendulkar who was batting at the other end during the heated exchange between Symonds and Harbhajan cleared that the Indian spinner had said ‘teri maa ki’ out of displeasure. After Tendulkar's clarification, Harbhajan’s ban was overturned by match referee Mike Procter. The infamous incident was later named 'Monkeygate Scandal'.

Ollie Robinson - England

The racist and sexist Ollie Robinson tweets, which date back to 2012, came to light during his Test debut last week. After his old posts became viral, Robinson issued an apology. "On the biggest day of my career so far, I am embarrassed by the racist and sexist tweets that I posted over eight years ago, which have today become public. I want to make it clear that I'm not racist and I'm not sexist. I deeply regret my actions, and I am ashamed of making such remarks", Robinson was quoted as saying by the ECB. The Ollie Robinson tweets stirred a huge controversy and the debutant had to face a lot of flak from all parts of the cricketing fraternity which in turn led to his suspension from international cricket.

SOURCE: ICC-CRICKET.COM