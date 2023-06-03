Last Updated:

Cricketing World Reacts To The Horrendous Odisha Train Accident

Following the devastating Odisha train accident, Cricket world have expressed its deepest condolences on the unfortunate accident. Rescue ops are active.

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Prateek Arya
Odisha Train accident, Cricket World, Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh

Image: AP


The cricketing world has expressed its deepest condolences to the train mishap that has taken place in Odisha. The derailment has taken the lives of hundreds and rescue operations are in place to save as many as possible. Entire India is in a state of shock and numbness over the accident. In what be termed as the country's deadliest train accident in over two decades, three trains collided on Friday evening and devastation ensued. A slew of casualties have been reported and several hundreds are fighting for their lives. As per the latest update, a total of 261 have been reported dead so far and the death toll might rise.

Cricketing world reacts to the Odisha train accident

The cricket world is shaken by the unfortunate accident and several members of the world have dropped in their sympathies. Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli, etc. have expressed their condolences through social media platforms.

 The dreadful accident has taken aback the entire nation. The rescue operations and help initiatives are active. Keep hold of the below-listed developments.

 *The Republic Network is at ground zero and is covering every bit to help the needs in this difficult time. Follow the live blog to get all the developments regarding the accident- Odisha Train Accident LIVE Updates 

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com