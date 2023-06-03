Cricketing World Reacts To The Horrendous Odisha Train Accident

The cricketing world has expressed its deepest condolences to the train mishap that has taken place in Odisha. The derailment has taken the lives of hundreds and rescue operations are in place to save as many as possible. Entire India is in a state of shock and numbness over the accident. In what be termed as the country's deadliest train accident in over two decades, three trains collided on Friday evening and devastation ensued. A slew of casualties have been reported and several hundreds are fighting for their lives. As per the latest update, a total of 261 have been reported dead so far and the death toll might rise.

Cricketing world reacts to the Odisha train accident

The cricket world is shaken by the unfortunate accident and several members of the world have dropped in their sympathies. Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli, etc. have expressed their condolences through social media platforms.

Pained to know about railway accident in Odisha involving Coromandel express and another passenger train. Thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their near and dear ones. Appeal @RailMinIndia & Govt. of Odisha to rescue the passengers at the earliest. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 2, 2023

I offer my deepest condolences to the families of all those who lost their life in the #Odisha train mishap 🙏🏻 my prayers for the quick recovery of the injured #CoromandelExpress — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 2, 2023

My deepest condolences to the families affected by the tragic train accident in Odisha. My prayers are with the bereaved families and wishing speedy recovery to the injured. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 2, 2023

Devastated by the loss of lives in Odisha. May god give strength to the families of victims. Wishing speedy recovery to those injured. Nation stands with you. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 3, 2023

The dreadful accident has taken aback the entire nation. The rescue operations and help initiatives are active. Keep hold of the below-listed developments.

