Cricket's BLM Moment Gains Giant Impetus As 30 South Africa Veterans Back Movement & Ngidi

In what is set to be a giant momentum-gain for Lungisani Ngidi and the Black Lives Matter movement, 30 former South Africa cricketers have come out in the open to admit that racism still plagues the sport in the country and expressed their strong backing to the movement. Veterans including Herschelle Gibbs, Vernon Philander, Makhaya Ntini, and JP Duminy among thirty others signed the statement and backed Ngidi and the BLM movement. Ngidi recently gave his take on the ongoing ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. The cricketer was recently named as ODI and T20I cricketer of the year at Cricket South Africa's (CSA) annual awards ceremony. Lungi Ngidi said that he is in support of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement and wants the rest of his teammates to take a stand as well.

BLM & Ngidi's call gains momentum

"We commend Lungi Ngidi for supporting Black Lives Matter - and wed like to add our support for it too. We note the criticism aimed at Lungi for expressing his views and we hope that Cricket South Africa (CSA), together with fellow cricketers - both present and past - will come out strongly in support of BLM. "We note too that the most outspoken criticism directed at Ngidi has come via former players such as Pat Symcox, Boeta Dippenaar, Rudi Steyn, Brian McMillan and others, and we urge that their views be challenged," read the statement which was published on 'Sport24'.

Slamming Symcox and Dippenar for criticising Ngidi, the ex-Proteas players pointed out that black cricketers have borne the brunt of subtle and overt racist behaviour over the years and that this cannot continue any longer. The statement further said that the black cricketers had been patient for over three decades, waiting for their problems to be addressed but couldn't sit quietly any longer. Racism has become a topic of global debate following the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in the USA.

Lungi Ngidi’s take on ‘BLM’ movement

While speaking with ESPNCricinfo, Lungi Ngidi said that South Africa as a country has had a “very difficult” past with racial discrimination. In reference to ongoing England vs West Indies Test series where the players are wearing the ‘Black Lives Matter’ logo on their shirts, the pacer further stated that South Africa also needs to take the movement seriously like the rest of the world. Lungi Ngidi said that the subject is “definitely something” that needs to be addressed within the team before adding that he himself will bring it up if no one else will.

