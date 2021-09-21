'Cristiano Returned To Man Utd': Dale Steyn Predicts Virat Kohli's Next IPL Team After RCB

Former South Africa cricketer Dale Steyn reckoned that there’s a hint of a chance for Virat Kohli to finish his Indian Premier League career after representing Delhi Capitals. Steyn, who retired from all forms of cricket last month, stated that the Capitals could approach Kohli since he hails from Delhi.

Kohli has been plying his trade for the Royal Challengers Bangalore since he was drafted in following India’s triumph in the 2008 U19 World Cup in Malaysia. On Monday, September 20, during the KKR vs RCB game, the 32-year-old Virat became the only player to represent a single team in as many as 200 IPL matches.

However, Steyn cited the examples of Chris Gayle, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo to say that Virat may change his mind going into the future. Steyn’s comments came after Kohli decided to step down as RCB’s skipper after the second leg of IPL 2021 in the United Arab Emirates.

'He’s given so much time and effort,' says Dale Steyn

"It does boil down to the RCB management. It doesn’t matter how good a player you could see yourself walking. I’ve seen Chris Gayle leave the team, but he isn’t an Indian legend the way that Virat is. We’ve also seen David Beckham leave Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo recently returned to the United," Steyn said.

"You’ve got famous people that play for club teams for a long time. Virat is originally from Delhi. For all we know, Delhi could say come and say ‘finish with us’. You just never know. But it’s nice to know that he’s committed himself to the club and he wants to be there to see RCB win the IPL," he said, adding, "He’s given so much of time and effort and it could be at the back of his mind that he won’t leave the team till he wins a trophy for them." Kohli took over as the Challengers skipper in the 2013 edition of the league.

Earlier, Virat also took the call of relinquishing Team India’s captaincy from the T20 format after the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE. In 2017, Kohli became the full-time skipper of the national team after MS Dhoni passed the baton. Although he has won plenty of bilateral series, an ICC trophy has continued to elude him.

(Image: PTI/@Dale Steyn/Instagram)