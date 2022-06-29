Crowd Reaction To Sanju Samson's Name Leaves Even Captain Hardik Pandya Surprised; Watch

The crowd in Ireland went wild on June 28 after Team India captain Hardik Pandya announced that wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson was in the playing 11. The reaction from the fans was so wild that it even left the Indian skipper amazed. On hearing their reaction, Hardik said at the toss, "I think a lot of people are liking it."

The craze for Sanju Samson is something else! #IREvIND pic.twitter.com/aAH964gkdU — Pant's Reverse Sweep (@SayedReng) June 28, 2022

Team India vs Ireland: Sanju Samson impresses on return

Sanju Samson, who opened the batting in place of the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad, may have played second fiddle to Deepak Hooda, but he grabbed his opportunity with both hands. Samson made 77 off 42 balls, an inning that included nine boundaries and four sixes.

As a result of his outstanding inning, not only did he manage to reach his highest T20I score, but he also helped Team India claim some records. Samson and Hooda registered the Men in Blue's fourth-highest total of 227 in T20Is and their partnership of 176 runs is the highest for any wicket by the side.

As for Hooda, during his maiden T20I ton (104 off 57 balls), he showed he belonged on the big stage with his scintillating stroke play, both off the front and back foot. While Hooda was elegant and at ease on the front foot, he was equally good on the back foot, dispatching the ball over the midwicket boundary for a few sixes. Hooda decorated his knock with nine fours and six hits over the fence.

Their knocks have also helped them gain in the ICC rankings as Hooda has galloped 414 places to 104th after smashing 47 and 104 in the first and the second T20I against Ireland while Samson has gained 57 slots to reach 144th with a knock of 77 in the second T20I.

After clinching victory in the two-match T20I series against Ireland, Team India is now all set for the multi-format series against England, beginning with the fifth and final Test from July 1-5. As only a few international matches are left before the T20 World Cup 2022, the selectors will be keeping an eye on every player's performance.

(Inputs from PTI, ANI)

Image: PTI