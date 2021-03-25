CRS Vs BAP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bologna 2021 Match Preview

Cricket Stars are set to face Baracca Prato in Match 14 of the ECS T10 Bologna 2021. The CRS vs BAP match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST from the Oval Rastignano, Bologna on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Here is our CRS vs BAP Dream11 prediction, CRS vs BAP Dream11 team and CRS vs BAP playing 11. The CRS vs BAP live streaming will be available on FanCode.

CRS vs BAP Dream11 prediction: CRS vs BAP match preview

This is the match between two bottom-placed teams in the competition. Cricket Stars are currently rooted to the bottom of the points table following a winless start to their campaign. They have lost all their three matches in the tournament so far and will be desperate to register their first win in the tournament. They were handed a 28-run defeat by Painoro in their previous match.

Baracca Prato are above them on the points table, however, they already have one win under their belt. They have 1 win and 3 losses so far in the competition and will look to improve on that record by winning this match. They come in the match after suffering a 6-run loss to Bologna in their previous match. This should be a cracker of a contest.

CRS vs BAP live prediction: Squad details for CRS vs BAP Dream11 team

CRS: Lovepreet Singh (C), Sultan Hassan, Suraj Prakash, Manjot Singh Gill, Adnan Saleem, Nalain Haider, Manpreet Singh, Amit Heera, Majid Muhammad, Gurpreet Singh, Harpreet Singh, Navdeep Singh, Prabhjeet Singh, Balpreeet Singh Chander, Narinder Singh and Rajinder Minhas.

BAP: Abid Hussain, Ali Hassan, Amjad Shavez, Arsian Akhtar, Asim Ali, Dastageer Ghulam, Hamid Shad Ali, Zaryab Arshad, Asfand Faraz, Hamza Miran, Shahid Imran, Hassan Ali, Ilyas Ahmed, Karamat Ullah khan, Muddsar Ali, Pradeep Kamara, Riasat Ali, Shams Ejaz, Sheraz Asim, Tadeel Shahzad, Zaheer Abbas, Zaka Ullah, Asim Javaid, Mehboob Ur Rehman.

CRS vs BAP match prediction: Top picks for CRS vs BAP playing 11

Ghulam Dastgeer

Zaryab Arshad

Sultan Hassan

Suraj Prakash

CRS vs BAP Dream11 live: CRS vs BAP Dream11 team

CRS vs BAP live: CRS vs BAP match prediction

As per our CRS vs BAP Dream11 prediction, BAP will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The CRS vs BAP match prediction and CRS vs BAP playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CRS vs BAP Dream11 team and CRS vs BAP Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / YouTube

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.