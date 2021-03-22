CRS Vs BOL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bologna Match Preview

Cricket Stars are all set to face Bologna in Match 4 of the ECS T10 Bologna 2021. The CRS vs BOL match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST on Monday, March 22, 2021. Here is our CRS vs BOL Dream11 prediction, CRS vs BOL Dream11 team and CRS vs BOL playing 11. The CRS vs BOL live streaming will be available on FanCode.

CRS vs BOL Dream11 prediction: CRS vs BOL match preview

Cricket Stars are making their ECS debut and will be aiming to start the tournament by winning this opening match. On the other hand, Bologna will be playing their second match of the day and will look to end the day on a high by winning the match. They will open their campaign versus yet another debutant i.e Pianoro. Rahaman Bhuiyan and Malik Sarfraz will be once again looking to put up a solid performance this time as well for Bologna and take them to the knockout stage.

Speaking about the tournament, six top Italian teams in the form of Baracca Prato, Bologna, Cricket Stars, Kings XI, Pianoro and Royal Parma will feature in the six-day tournament in 24 T10 matches.

CRS vs BOL live prediction: Squad details for CRS vs BOL Dream11 team

CRS: Sultan Hassan, Lovepreet Singh (c), Suraj Prakash (wk), Manpreet Singh, Amit Heera, Gurpreet Singh, Navdeep Singh, Harpreet Singh, Prabhjeet Singh, Balpreeet Singh Chander, Majid Muhammad, Manjot Singh Gill, Narinder Singh, Rajinder Minhas, Adnan Saleem, Nalain Haider

BOL: Malik Sarfraz, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Muhammad Adnan, Vikas Kalyan, Suresh Kolli, Zain Iftikhar (wk), Akash Deep, Faizan Hussain, Shaheer Saleem, Ankush Kumar (c), Babar Ghafar, Abdullah Razzak, Sufiyan Afzal, Jastinder Singh, Sheraz Ali, Khayer Abul, Revanth Pannala, Qasim Januja, Mario Bianco, Leghad Khan, Hashir Iftikhar, Hasham Mushtaq

CRS vs BOL match prediction: Top picks for CRS vs BOL playing 11

Rahaman Bhuiyan

Muhammad Adnan

Sultan Hassan

Lovepreet Singh

CRS vs BOL Dream11 live: CRS vs BOL Dream11 team

CRS vs BOL live: CRS vs BOL match prediction

As per our CRS vs BOL Dream11 prediction, BOL will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The CRS vs BOL match prediction and CRS vs BOL playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CRS vs BOL Dream11 team and CRS vs BOL Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / Youtube

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.