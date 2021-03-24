CRS Vs PIA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bologna 2021 Match Preview

Cricket Stars are set to face Pianoro in Match 10 of the ECS T10 Bologna 2021. The CRS vs PIA match is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM IST from the Oval Rastignano, Bologna on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Here is our CRS vs PIA Dream11 prediction, CRS vs PIA Dream11 team and CRS vs PIA playing 11. The CRS vs PIA live streaming will be available on FanCode.

This will be the second match of the day for Cricket Stars and they will look to win this as well in order to keep themselves up from the bottom place. They played their first match versus Bologna in which they ended up short of their target by 9 runs and will be looking to put the loss behind them.

Pianoro, on the other hand, are currently fourth on the points table after having a mixed start to their campaign so far. They played two matches so far, out of which they’ve won and lost one apiece. Their previous match was versus Baracca Prato where they were beaten by seven wickets. A cracking contest is on cards

CRS: Lovepreet Singh (C), Sultan Hassan, Suraj Prakash, Manjot Singh Gill, Adnan Saleem, Nalain Haider, Manpreet Singh, Amit Heera, Majid Muhammad, Gurpreet Singh, Harpreet Singh, Navdeep Singh, Prabhjeet Singh, Balpreeet Singh Chander, Narinder Singh and Rajinder Minhas.

PIA: Charles Fernando, Waleed Rana, Nilantha Kotikawatta, Nasir Abbas (wk), Shammi Mahendra, Raheel Riaz, Arslan Rana (captain), Nicolo Fernando, Hammad Amjad, Aravinth Suresh, Farhan Shafique, Zeeshan Ahmed, Muhammad Abuzar, Anam Mollik, Muhammad Abubakkar, Asim Khalid, Nisantha Anton.

As per our CRS vs PIA Dream11 prediction, PIA will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The CRS vs PIA match prediction and CRS vs PIA playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CRS vs PIA Dream11 team and CRS vs PIA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

