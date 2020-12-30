CS Vs AA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super Smash 2020 Match Preview

The Central Stags will lock horns with the Auckland Aces in Match 6 of the Super Smash 2020 tournament. The CS vs AA match will be played at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth. The CS vs AA live match is scheduled to commence at 6:10 AM IST on Thursday, December 31. Here, we take a look at CS vs AA live scores, CS vs AA match prediction and CS vs AA playing 11.

CS vs AA Dream11 prediction: CS vs AA live match preview

The Central Stags won their previous match versus the Northern Knights by 45 runs and will look to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming clash. Batting first, CS posted a huge score of 223-6, courtesy fine centuries from George Worker (71 runs) and Doug Bracewell (55*). The Knights could only muster 178-9 in 20 overs despite a fine century from skipper Anton Devcich (102). For CS, Kieran Noema-Barnett picked up 3 wickets for 37 runs in 4 overs.

DREAM11 SUPER SMASH | Team Auckland look to close out 2020 in style with a New Year's Eve double-header in New Plymouth 💥#SuperSmashNZ #FollowSuit 🔷💙🏏https://t.co/IACL2sfQcw — Auckland Cricket (@aucklandcricket) December 29, 2020

The Aces on other hand lost their previous match versus Otago by 45 runs and will be hoping to bounce back with a win in this match. For AA, wicketkeeper Ben Horne scored a fine half-century (63 runs). However, the knock wasn't enough to take the team past the finish line. Danru Ferns picked up 3 wickets in the last match and will look to continue his good form with the ball versus CS.

CS vs AA Dream11 prediction: Squads for CS vs AA live match

CS Squad: George Worker, Bayley Wiggins, Dane Cleaver(w), Tom Bruce(c), Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Christian Leopard, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox

AA Squad: Graeme Beghin, Sean Solia, William O Donnell, Glenn Phillips, Robert O'Donnell(c), Ben Horne(w), Bradley Rodden, William Somerville, Olly Pringle, Danru Ferns, Ben Lister, Ross ter Braak

CS vs AA Dream11 prediction: Top picks for CS vs AA Dream11 team

Glenn Phillips

Doug Bracewell

Blair Tickner

Danru Ferns

CS vs AA match prediction: CS vs AA Dream11 team

CS vs AA live: CS vs AA match prediction

As per our CS vs AA Dream11 prediction, CS should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The CS vs AA Dream11 prediction, top picks and CS vs AA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CS vs AA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

