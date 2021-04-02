CS Vs CTB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Plunket Shield 2021 Match Preview

Central Stags (CS) and Canterbury (CTB) will lock horns in the 23rd match of the Plunket Shield on Saturday, April 3, at McLean Park, Napier. The match will commence at 3:00 AM (IST). Here is a look at our CS vs CTB match prediction, top picks for CS vs CTB playing 11 and the CS vs CTB Dream11 team.

CS vs CTB live: CS vs CTB match preview

Canterbury have showcased a dominant brand of cricket this season and have emerged as the team to beat with their consistent performances. They are currently unbeaten in the competition and they are stationed at the top of the points table with 102 points. After having played seven matches so far, they have five wins to their names, whereas they have managed to salvage two draws.

The Central Stags have had a contrasting campaign as they have only two wins from seven matches. They are currently placed fourth with 53 points.

A victory against the in-form Canterbury side could do wonders for Central Stags' confidence. Canterbury, on the other hand, will be looking to continue their impressive run in the season and will be keen to accumulate important winning points from the upcoming fixture. The contest promises to be an enthralling one for the fans as both teams are expected to come out with a full-strength squad.

CS vs CTB Dream11 prediction: Full Squads for CS vs CTB Dream11 team

Canterbury Squad: Henry Nicholls, Ken McClure, HJ Chamberlain, Cole McConchie(c), Theo van Woerkom, Sean Davey, Cam Fletcher(w), Will Williams, Fraser Sheat, Ed Nuttall, Matt Henry, Jack Boyle, Tom Latham.

Central Districts Squad: George Worker, Greg Hay(c), Ben Smith, Brad Schmulian, Tom Bruce, Dane Cleaver(w), Josh Clarkson, Blair Tickner, Ajaz Patel, Christian Leopard, Raymond Toole, Liam Dudding.

CS vs CTB Dream11 prediction: Top picks for CS vs CTB playing 11s

D Bracewell

D Cleaver

C Fletcher

H Nicholls

CS vs CTB match prediction: CS vs CTB Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: C Fletcher (VC), D Cleaver

Batsmen: G Hay, L Carter, T Bruce, H Nicholls

All-rounders: D Bracewell (C), F Sheat

Bowlers: S Davey, W Williams, B Tickner

CS vs CTB live: CS vs CTB Dream11 prediction

As per our CS vs CTB Dream11 prediction, Canterbury will be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The CS vs CTB Dream11 prediction, top picks, and CS vs CTB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CS vs CTB match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

