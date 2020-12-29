CS Vs NK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super Smash 2020 Match Preview

One of the greatest comebacks in history: Ravi Shastri hails India's win against Australia
The Central Stags will lock horns with the Northern Knights in Match 5 of the Super Smash 2020 tournament. The CS vs NK match will be played at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth. The CS vs NK live match is scheduled to commence at 6:10 AM IST on Wednesday, December 30. Here, we take a look at CS vs NK live scores, CS vs NK match prediction and CS vs NK playing 11.
The Central Stags did not make a great start to their campaign losing to Wellington in their opening match. Wellington won that match by 39 runs courtesy a fine bowling performance from Rachin Ravindran (2/22) and Hamish Bennet (2/20). On the other hand, the Northern Knights will be taking the field for the first time as a part of their campaign in this tournament. It will be interesting to see which team will come out on the top as both look to win their first match in the competition. Fans can expect a thrilling contest between these two sides.
CS squad: George Worker, Bayley Wiggins, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Doug Bracewell, Christian Leopard, Ajaz Patel, Joey Field, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox
NK squad: Katene Clarke, Tim Seifert (wk), Anton Devcich (c), Henry Cooper, Dean Brownlie, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Frederick Walker, Brett Randell, Zak Gibson, Matthew Fisher, Joe Walker
CS Playing 11: George Worker, Bayley Wiggins, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Doug Bracewell, Christian Leopard, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner
NK Playing 11: Tim Seifert, Dean Brownline, Katene Clarke, Henry Cooper, Anton Devcich, Brett Randell, Joe Walker, Matthew Fischer, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggelejin
Tim Seifert
Anton Devcich
George Worker
Josh Clarkson
As per our CS vs NK Dream11 prediction, CS should be the favourites to win the match.
Note: The CS vs NK Dream11 prediction, top picks and CS vs NK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CS vs NK match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
