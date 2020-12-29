CS Vs NK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super Smash 2020 Match Preview

The Central Stags will lock horns with the Northern Knights in Match 5 of the Super Smash 2020 tournament. The CS vs NK match will be played at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth. The CS vs NK live match is scheduled to commence at 6:10 AM IST on Wednesday, December 30. Here, we take a look at CS vs NK live scores, CS vs NK match prediction and CS vs NK playing 11.

CS vs NK Dream11 prediction: CS vs NK live match preview

The Central Stags did not make a great start to their campaign losing to Wellington in their opening match. Wellington won that match by 39 runs courtesy a fine bowling performance from Rachin Ravindran (2/22) and Hamish Bennet (2/20). On the other hand, the Northern Knights will be taking the field for the first time as a part of their campaign in this tournament. It will be interesting to see which team will come out on the top as both look to win their first match in the competition. Fans can expect a thrilling contest between these two sides.

Our Dream 11 Super Smash campaign kicks off tomorrow! Our Northern Knights head to New Plymouth for their first March against the @centralstags

Henry Cooper, Katene Clarke & Fred Walker potential debutants to the Super Smash for the Northern Knights. #NDTogether #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/hhmi71BiEv — Northern Districts (@ndcricket) December 29, 2020

CS vs NK Dream11 prediction: Squads for CS vs NK live match

CS squad: George Worker, Bayley Wiggins, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Doug Bracewell, Christian Leopard, Ajaz Patel, Joey Field, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox

NK squad: Katene Clarke, Tim Seifert (wk), Anton Devcich (c), Henry Cooper, Dean Brownlie, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Frederick Walker, Brett Randell, Zak Gibson, Matthew Fisher, Joe Walker

CS vs NK Dream11 prediction: Probable CS vs NK playing 11

CS Playing 11: George Worker, Bayley Wiggins, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Doug Bracewell, Christian Leopard, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner

NK Playing 11: Tim Seifert, Dean Brownline, Katene Clarke, Henry Cooper, Anton Devcich, Brett Randell, Joe Walker, Matthew Fischer, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggelejin

CS vs NK Dream11 prediction: Top picks for REN vs SIX Dream11 team

Tim Seifert

Anton Devcich

George Worker

Josh Clarkson

CS vs NK match prediction: CS vs NK Dream11 team

CS vs NK live: CS vs NK match prediction

As per our CS vs NK Dream11 prediction, CS should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The CS vs NK Dream11 prediction, top picks and CS vs NK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CS vs NK match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Central Stags / Twitter

