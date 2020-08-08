CS Vs NS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Malaysian T10 Bash 2020 Live Game Info

Central Smashers will battle it out against Northern Strikers in the fifth match of the Malaysian T10 tournament. The match will be played on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Here is the CS vs NS Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, CS vs NS Dream11 team news and top picks.

Also Read | 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand moved to 2022

CS vs NS Dream11 prediction: CS vs NS Dream11 schedule

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Date: Saturday, August 8, 2020

Time: 2.30 PM IST

CS vs NS Dream11 prediction: CS vs NS Dream11 preview

This is the fifth match of the Malaysian T10 tournament. A total of four teams are participating in the competition, with 10 games to be played throughout the tournament. Central Smashers began their campaign with a victory against Warriors on Monday, defeating their opponents by eight wickets. However, Strikers endured to a difficult start with a defeat against Hitters, as they failed to chase down 108 runs.

Also Read | Madan Lal slams Pak cricketers for claiming T20 WC was postponed to make way for IPL

CS vs NS Dream11 prediction: CS vs NS Dream11 team news

Central Smashers: Ahmad Faiz (C), Abdulla Shahid, Akbar Ali, Amir Khan Malik, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan, Norwira Zazmie, Pawandeep Singh, Rizwan Haider, Shankar Sathish, Mohsan Idrees, lezzat Daniel Fiqry, Janidu Himsara, Anwar Arudin, Suharril Fetri, Muhammad Syahadat Ramly, Sumanth Kadri Suvarna, Ajeb Khan and Wan Amirul Zulkarnain

Northern Strikers: Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak (C), Abdul Rashid Ahad, Ahmad Zubaidi, Ainool Hafiz, Nazril Rahman, Mohammad Nazril, Abdul Rahman, Mohsin Zaman, Muhammad Syaqir Suhaimei, Anwar Rahman, Ariff Jamaludeen, Ariff Ullah, Chandan Kumar, Haiqal Mohd Khair, Harinder Sekhon, Mohamed Imam, Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani and Zahid Fazal

CS vs NS Dream11 prediction: CS vs NS Dream11 team selection

Wicketkeeper: Mohamed Imam

Batsmen: Anwar Arudin (c), Ahmad Faiz, Ariff Jamaludeen, Nazril Rahman

All-rounders: Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak, Mohsan Idrees (vc)

Bowlers: Pawandeep Singh, Ajeb Khan, Zahid Fazal, Chandan Kumar

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh opens up about only cricket regret and it involves 1st captain Sourav Ganguly

CS vs NS Dream11 prediction: CS vs NS Dream11 top picks

Central Smashers: Pawandeep Singh, Anwar Arudin

Northern Strikers: Ariff Jamaludeen, Zahid Fazal

CS vs NS Dream11 prediction

Central Smashers are the favourites in the game.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif misses playing cricket; shares a candid picture of herself with a bat & ball

Note: The CS vs NS Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The CS vs NS Dream11 top picks and team selection do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: wallpapercave.com