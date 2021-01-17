CS Vs OV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super Smash 2020-21 Match Preview

The Otago Volts will take on the Central Stags in Match 19 of the Super Smash 2020-21 tournament. The CS vs OV match will be played at the Pukekura Park, New Plymouth. The CS vs OV live match is scheduled to commence at 8:30 AM IST on Monday, January 18. Here, we take a look at CS vs OV live scores, CS vs OV match prediction and CS vs OV playing 11.

CS vs OV Dream11 prediction: CS vs OV live match preview

The Stags are currently having a great tournament so far and are placed third on the points table. They have 16 points from 6 matches with 4 wins and 2 loss in their kitty. On the other hand, the Volts are just below them on the fourth spot and will need a win to increase the gap between them and the teams below them. After 5 matches the Volts have 2 wins and 3 losses and are seeking their third win by winning this match.

Both teams faced each other earlier in the tournament and it was the Stags who beat Otago by 53 runs. They will be looking to do the double over their upcoming opponent, while the Volts will be desperate to win the match. Fans can expect an exciting contest between these two sides.

CS vs OV Dream11 prediction: Squads for probable CS vs OV playing 11

CS: Ajaz Patel, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Doug Bracewell, Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Greg Hay, Jayden Lennox, Christian Leopard, Adam Milne, Seth Rance, Brad Schmulian, Ben Smith, Blair Tickner, Ray Toole, Ben WheeleR, Bayley Wiggins, George Worker, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Joey Field

OV: Matt Bacon, Neil Broom, Max Chu, Jacob Duffy, Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Camden Hawkins, Anaru Kitchen, Nick Kelly, Jarrod McKay, Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Mitch Renwick, Michael Rippon, Michael Rae, Nathan Smith, Llew Johnson, Mitchell McClenaghan

CS vs OV Dream11 prediction: Top picks for CS vs OV Dream11 team

Doug Bracewell

George Worker

Mitchell McClenaghan

Blair Tickner

CS vs OV match prediction: CS vs OV Dream11 team

CS vs OV live: CS vs OV match prediction

As per our CS vs OV Dream11 prediction, CS should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The CS vs OV Dream11 prediction, top picks and CS vs OV Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CS vs OV match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

