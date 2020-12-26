CS Vs WF Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team, Super Smash 2020-21 Match Preview

The Central Districts Stags will face Wellington Firebirds in the second match of the Super Smash 2020-21. The match is scheduled to be played on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at McLean Park, Napier, and starts at 11:40 AM IST. Let’s have a look at CS vs WF Dream11 prediction, CS vs WF Match Prediction, and other details of the match.

The Central Stags have built a strong team this year around and are likely to start the tournament as favourites to walk away with the trophy. However, they are likely to miss many players for this match. Despite the services of many international players, the Central Stags can rely on players like Seth Rance, Christian Leopard, Ben Wheeler, and Doug Bracewell to start off strongly.

The Wellington Firebirds on the other hand will walk into the match following a win. They managed to chase down 177 in their last match with great ease and comfort. They boast of a decent depth in their batting lineup. However, a potent bowling attack can really test them and get the better of Wellington Firebirds’ batters.

CS vs WF Dream11 team (Squad)

Central Districts Stags- Greg Hay, Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Ajaz Patel, Doug Bracewell, Dane Cleaver, Jayden Lennox, Christian Leopard, Seth Rance, Ben Wheeler, Adam Milne, Ben Smith, Blair Tickner, Brad Schmulian, Ray Toole, Bayley Wiggins, Will Young, Ross Taylor, George Worker

Wellington Firebirds- Iain McPeake, Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Michael Bracewell, Fraser Colson, Lauchie Johns, Andrew Fletcher, Troy Johnson, Jakob Bhula, Ollie Newton, Jamie Gibson, Peter Younghusband, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Snedden, Ben Sears, Tom Blundell, Jimmy Neesham, Logan van Beek, Devon Conway

CS vs WF Playing 11: CS vs WF Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Dane Cleaver

Batsmen: Troy Johnson, Tom Bruce, Christian Leopard

All-Rounders- George Worker (C), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Doug Bracewell (VC)

Bowlers- Peter Younghusband, Blair Tickner, Hamish Bennett

CS vs WF Match Prediction

We predict a win for Central Stags who will be aiming for a strong start to their Super Smash 2020-21 campaign. With experience and quality in the team, Central Districts Stags are likely to win despite not being able to have New Zealand's international players.

Note: The above CS vs WF Dream11 prediction, CS vs WF Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CS vs WF Dream11 Team and CS vs WF playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.

