CS Vs WW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Malaysian T10 Bash Live Game Info

Central Smashers (CS) will face Western Warriors (WW) in the first match of the Malaysian T10 Bash tournament. The match between the two teams will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, August 7 at 2:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our CS vs WW Dream11 prediction, CS vs WW Dream11 team and CS vs WW Dream11 top picks. Cricket lovers can also enjoy the live streaming of the match after making their CS vs WW Dream11 team and CS vs WW Dream11 prediction by logging onto FanCode in India and Willow TV in other specified countries as per Malaysia Cricket's YouTube page.

CS vs WW Dream11 prediction and preview

The tournament marks the return of cricket in Malaysia and both teams will look to make a winning start to the tournament. The Central Smashers will be led by Ahmad Faiz Mohammed Noor while Fitri Sham will take up the captaincy responsibilities of the Western Warriors.

CS vs WW Dream11 prediction: Squads for CS vs WW Dream11 team

CS vs WW Dream11 prediction: CS squad

Ahmad Faiz Mohammed Noor (C), Anwar Arudin, Norwira Zazmie, Mohsan Idrees, Amir Khan Malik, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan, Shankar Sathish, Pavandeep Singh, Suharril Fetri Shuib, Sumanth Kadri Suuvarna, Rizwan Haider, Abdullah Shahid, Janidu Himsara, Akbar Ali, Wan Amirul Zulkarnain.

CS vs WW Dream11 prediction: WW squad

Fitri Sham (C), Aslam Khan Malik, Rohit Vyas, Faiz Nasir, Dhivendran Mogan, Shafiq Sharif, Sharvin Muniandy, Sharveen Surendran, Raj Kumar Rajendran/Aaryan Amin Premj, Hakim Harisan, Arief Yusof, Attiq Ur Rehman, Raj Kumar Rajendran/Aaryan Amin Premj, Danyal Hafeez, Jerin Raj Pankiras, Abdul Rauf.

CS vs WW Dream11 top picks

Mohsan Idrees

Faiz Nasir

Anwar Arudin

Sharveen Surendran

CS vs WW Dream11 team

CS vs WW Dream11 prediction

As per our CS vs WW Dream11 prediction, CS will be favourites to win the match

Note: The CS vs WW Dream11 prediction, CS vs WW Dream11 top picks and CS vs WW Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CS vs WW Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

