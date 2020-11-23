CSA 4-Day Franchise Series DOL Vs CC Live Streaming, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

Dolphins and Cape Cobras will battle it out in a league match of the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series on Monday, November 23. The match will be played at the Kingsmead in Durban and will begin at 12:30 pm IST. Here's a look at the DOL vs CC live streaming, DOL vs CC live scores and the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series preview.

CSA 4-Day Franchise Series: DOL vs CC preview

In the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series schedule, this is the 7th match of the competition with DOL currently topping Group B after two matches in the competition. They have won one and lost one so far and top the table with 29.32 points. This will be their first cross-pool match in the competition.

It's a beautiful day to hit the training ground as the squad prepare for our next match against the Hollywoodbets @DolphinsCricket in Durban on Monday pic.twitter.com/POrxO5x5ww — COBRAS CRICKET (@CobrasCricket) November 20, 2020

CC, on the other hand, have played just one match in Pool A which was a loss to the Titans. This will be their second cross-pool match after having already played one such contest against the Lions which ended in a draw. While DOL will be favourites to win the match on paper, expect CC to come out for a fight.

DOL vs CC live streaming: DOL vs CC pitch and weather report

There will be an intermittent cloud cover during match time. However, rain is unlikely to cause any interruption in the day's play. The temperature is likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius with humidity going up to 68%. Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip will be well balanced. It was good for batting in the first two days with some assistance to the quicks. As the match progresses the spinners will come out to play as the ball turns and grips the surface.

CSA-4 Day Franchise Series live: DOL vs CC live in India

The CSA 4-Day Franchise Series is not a televised event in India. Fans can tune in to the FanCode app to catch DOL vs CC live in India. Crickets fans can follow DOL vs CC live scores and updates on the official website and social media handles of Cricket South Africa.

DOL vs CC squads: DOL squad

Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Keegan Petersen, Marques Ackerman (captain), Khaya Zondo, Senuran Muthusamy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ruan de Swardt, Keshav Maharaj, Ottniel Baartman, Lifa Ntanzi, Robbie Frylinck, Prenelan Subrayen, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon

DOL vs CC squads: CC squad

Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Isma-eel Gafieldien, George Linde, Onke Nyaku, Nandre Burger, Tshepo Moreki, Ziyaad Abrahams, Akhona Mnyaka, Aviwe Mgijima, Corbin Bosch, Jason Smith

Image: Cobras Cricket / Twitter

