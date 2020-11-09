CSA 4 Day Franchise Series KTS Vs DOL Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Knights and Dolphins will battle it out in a league match of the CSA 4 Day Franchise Series on Monday. The match will be played at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein and will begin at 1:30 PM IST. Here's a look at the KTS vs DOL live streaming, KTS vs DOL live scores and the CSA 4 Day Franchise Series live preview details.

➡️ Knights and Dolphins go head to head in Bloem

➡️ Warriors welcome the Titans

➡️ Lions host the Cobras at the Bullring



Coaches preview Round 2⃣ of the #4DaySeries 👉 https://t.co/qMKjaITfWt#ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/xUCNQXE1Fi — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) November 8, 2020

CSA 4 Day Franchise Series: Preview

Domestic Cricketer resumed in South Africa with the latest edition of the CSA 4 Day Franchise Series. Both Knights and Dolphins have already played a match in the competition and were might impressive in their respective opening contests. Knights claimed a comprehensive 179-run victory against Warriors. Jacques Snyman, Raynard van Tonder, Farhaan Behardien, and Matthew Kleinveldt starred with the bat whereas Mbulelo Budaza and Shaun von Berg dominated with the ball.

Dolphins also will be high on confidence after their successful outing against the Lions. Spinner Keshav Maharaj claimed six wickets in the finals innings. Sarel Erwee and Keegan Petersen orchestrated a stellar partnership to take the game away from their opposition. Both sides will be keen to carry their momentum into the next game and earn yet another vital victory in the competition.

KTS vs DOL live streaming: Weather report

As for the weather, there will be a significant cloud cover during the match time. However, there are no chances of rain causing an interruption in the day's play. The temperature is likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius as per AccuWeather.

KTS vs DOL live streaming: Pitch report

The wicket at Bloemfontein is known to be conducive for the batsmen. While the ground has hosted several high-scoring encounters, the weather conditions will provide assistance to the faster bowlers as well. The captain winning the toss could look to bowl first and make the most of the swing on offer.

CSA 4 Day Franchise Series live: KTS vs DOL live in India

The CSA 4 Day Franchise Series is not a televised event in India. Fans can tune in to the FanCode app to catch the KTS vs DOL live in India. Crickets fans can follow KTS vs DOL live scores and updates on the official website and social media handles of Cricket South Africa.

Image source: Cricket South Africa Twitter

