CSA 4-Day Franchise Series WAR Vs HL Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Warriors (WAR) will take on Highveld Lions (HL) in the 10th match of the ongoing CSA 4-Day Franchise Series between Monday, November 30 and December 3. The match will be played at the St George's Park Cricket Ground, Port Elizabeth and the action will commence from 1:30 pm IST onwards. Here is a look at the WAR vs HL live streaming info, how to watch WAR vs HL live in India and where to catch the WAR vs HL live scores.

CSA 4-Day Franchise Series live: Tournament preview

The ongoing CSA 4-Day Franchise Series is a six-team first-class cricket domestic tournament organised by Cricket South Africa. As of now, Warriors have played three matches in which they won one and lost two. On the other hand, defending champions Highveld Lions have also played three matches, through which they managed to register a win and a defeat each (one drawn game).

CSA 4-Day Franchise Series live: WAR vs HL live streaming details

Indian TV audiences will not be able to enjoy CSA 4-Day Franchise Series as it is not a televised event in the country. However, fans who wish to follow WAR vs HL live in India can tune in to the FanCode app. One can also tune in to the social media pages and the official websites of Cricket South Africa to catch WAR vs HL live scores.

CSA 4-Day Franchise Series live: Weather prediction for WAR vs HL live match

As per Accuweather, the weather conditions indicate no chances of rain throughout the four days of the match. The temperatures are predicted to hover around 20 degrees Celsius. With clear skies and favourable playing conditions, fans are expected to enjoy the proceedings without any interruptions.

CSA 4-Day Franchise Series live: Pitch report for WAR vs HL live match

The pitch at the St George's Park Cricket Ground has been proven to be of assistance for the fast bowlers. The previous CSA 4-Day Franchise Series game played at the venue saw 32 wickets falling across 241 overs. As per the result of the aforementioned match, the team winning the toss is likely to field first in the upcoming WAR vs HL game.

CSA 4-Day Franchise Series live: WAR vs HL squads

WAR vs HL squads: WAR squad

Edward Moore, Matthew Breetzke, Yaseen Vallie (c), Rudi Second, Wihan Lubbe, Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), Lesiba Ngoepe, Marco Jansen, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Marcello Piedt, Martin Walters, Gihahn Cloete, Ayabulela Gqamane, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Jade de Klerk and Stefan Tait.

WAR vs HL squads: HL squad

Joshua Richards, Dominic Hendricks (c), Ryan Rickelton (w), Wesley Marshall, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rapulana, Delano Potgieter, Malusi Siboto, Sisanda Magala, Aaron Phangiso, Tladi Bokako, Nono Pongolo, Bjorn Fortuin, Nicky van den Bergh, Eldred Hawken and Lutho Sipamla.

