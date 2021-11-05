CSA Excited To Welcome India Back To South Africa; Cape Town To Host New Year's Test

Cricket South Africa (CSA) earlier today announced a slight alteration to the India tour of South Africa (Gandhi-Mandela Series). The new schedule mentions Cape Town as the host to the New Year's Test, rather than Johannesburg which was the initial venue. The move comes after the announcement of the possibility of welcoming fans back to the stadium.

New Year's Test returns to Six Gun Grill Newlands 🏟



'CSA is excited to welcome India back to South Africa,' says Graeme Smith

Cricket South Africa's Director of Cricket Graeme Smith said that they are excited to welcome India to the country on the eve of the 30th anniversary of South Africa's first tour following their readmission into international cricket after a long 21-year ban. Interestingly, it was against India, that the Proteas made their comeback.

"CSA is excited to welcome India back to South Africa, which also significantly marks the 30th anniversary of South Africa’s first tour to India after re-entry into International Cricket in 1991. This tour affirms our unique relationship with the BCCI," Graeme Smith was quoted as saying by iol.co.za.

The tournament will see India play South Africa, in not just three Tests, but also in ODIs and T20Is. The team is scheduled for three ODIs and will also play four T20I games after the completion of the test series. A total of four venues (Johannesburg, Centurion, Cape Town and Paarl) will be used for the series.

India vs South Africa Test series schedule

First Test: December 17-21, Johannesburg

Second Test: December 26-30, Centurion

Third Test: January 3-7, Cape Town

India vs South Africa ODI series schedule

First ODI: January 11, Paarl

Second ODI: January 14, Cape Town

Third ODI: January 16, Cape Town

India vs South Africa T20I series schedule

First T20I: January 19, Cape Town

Second T20I: January 21, Cape Town

Third T20I: January 23, Paarl

Fourth T20I: January 26, Paarl

