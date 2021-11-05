CSA Excited To Welcome India Back To South Africa; Cape Town To Host New Year's Test

Quick links:
Image: PTI/AP
Cricket South Africa (CSA) earlier today announced a slight alteration to the India tour of South Africa (Gandhi-Mandela Series). The new schedule mentions Cape Town as the host to the New Year's Test, rather than Johannesburg which was the initial venue. The move comes after the announcement of the possibility of welcoming fans back to the stadium.
New Year's Test returns to Six Gun Grill Newlands 🏟— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) November 5, 2021
CSA has announced a key schedule change as the 3rd Betway Test of the Freedom Series has been moved from the Imperial Wanderers in Johannesburg to Cape Town’s Six Gun Grill Newlands ✔️ #SAvIND #BetwayTest #FreedomSeries pic.twitter.com/OKeG6eNcaV
Cricket South Africa's Director of Cricket Graeme Smith said that they are excited to welcome India to the country on the eve of the 30th anniversary of South Africa's first tour following their readmission into international cricket after a long 21-year ban. Interestingly, it was against India, that the Proteas made their comeback.
"CSA is excited to welcome India back to South Africa, which also significantly marks the 30th anniversary of South Africa’s first tour to India after re-entry into International Cricket in 1991. This tour affirms our unique relationship with the BCCI," Graeme Smith was quoted as saying by iol.co.za.
The tournament will see India play South Africa, in not just three Tests, but also in ODIs and T20Is. The team is scheduled for three ODIs and will also play four T20I games after the completion of the test series. A total of four venues (Johannesburg, Centurion, Cape Town and Paarl) will be used for the series.
First Test: December 17-21, Johannesburg
Second Test: December 26-30, Centurion
Third Test: January 3-7, Cape Town
First ODI: January 11, Paarl
Second ODI: January 14, Cape Town
Third ODI: January 16, Cape Town
First T20I: January 19, Cape Town
Second T20I: January 21, Cape Town
Third T20I: January 23, Paarl
Fourth T20I: January 26, Paarl