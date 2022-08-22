CSA T20 League 2023: Full Squads, Schedule, Venues, Players Signed, & All You Need To Know

The inaugural edition of the Cricket South Africa T20 League (CSA T20 League) promises to be an exciting affair, with all the teams in the league being acquired by current IPL team owners. Apart from CSK owning the Johannesburg-based franchise, the Cape Town franchise will be owned by Mumbai Indians. The teams from Durban, Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), Paarl and Pretoria are owned by Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals respectively. Let's take a look at the details of the South Africa CSA T20 League 2023.

CSA T20 League 2023 full schedule

The schedule for the inaugural South Africa CSA T20 League has not been revealed yet.

CSA T20 League player signings

The number of players set to play in the league is expected to go up as the auctions will get underway over the next few weeks. “Over 30 marquee international players have already been signed by the League, with the numbers set to increase as players enter the auction taking place in the next few weeks. This is in addition to all contracted Proteas and domestic players who have committed to the League," read a statement by Cricket South Africa on August 11.

The six franchises will have a squad of 17 players, and will be able to pre-sign up to five players made up of three international players, one Proteas player and one uncapped South African player prior to the auction. There will be an auction taking place for in place of the draft system making the CSA T20 League only the second T20 franchise tournament after the Indian Premier League to hold an auction system for player signings.

South Africa CSA T20 League 2023 full squads

MI Cape Town: Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone

Johannesburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee

Paarl Royals: Jos Buttler, David Miller, Obed McCoy, Corbin Bosch

Pretoria Capitals: Anrich Nortje, Migael Pretorius

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Aiden Markram , Ottniel Baartman

Durban Franchise: Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Reece Topley, Prenelan Subrayen

When is the CSA T20 League 2023 scheduled to start?

The CSA T20 League 2023 is scheduled to be played in January-February 2023. The tournament will clash with Australia's Big Bash League, UAE's International League T20 and Bangladesh Premier League.

South Africa CSA T20 League venues

The venues for the South Africa CSA T20 League is yet to be officially announced, however, the teams in the competition are likely to the matches on their respective venues.