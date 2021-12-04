CSA Thanks BCCI For Confirming India's Tour Of SA; 'Kept The Light Of Hope Alive'

Cricket South Africa on Saturday has thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after getting confirmation that the India Tour will go ahead, with a slight change in the schedule.

India were initially scheduled to play three Tests, three ODIs and four T20Is against the Proteas, however, the emergence of new COVID variant Omicron had put a question mark before the possibility of carrying out the sporting event. It has now been confirmed that the Indian team will tour South Africa for three Tests and three ODIs while the remaining four T20Is will be rescheduled sometime later.

INDIA TOUR TO SOUTH AFRICA CONFIRMED ✅



CSA can confirm that the #SAvIND Tour will go ahead as originally planned but will be reduced 😁



3️⃣ Tests

3️⃣ ODIs



The 4 T20I matches will be rescheduled in the new year#BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/Kq6WY0fyuJ — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 4, 2021

CSA meanwhile confirmed India tour of South Africa will be played under strict bio-bubbles and that they are working on creating a safe playing environment that will ensure that all players, staff and officials stay protected within it. The CSA also asserted that it will confirm the venues for the India vs South Africa series in the next 48 hours.

Pholetsi Moseki, Cricket South Africa Acting Chief Executive Officer in a media release, said "I would like to thank both the leadership of Cricket South Africa, as well as the leadership of the BCCI for working so tirelessly to make this tour a reality. Even under the most uncertain times, the Boards kept the light of hope alive and kept us anticipating that this tour will indeed take place. For us, as CSA it is always a meeting of old friends when the Proteas take on India, but we will still present the fans with a compelling proposition and a great spectacle to watch. I would like to take this opportunity to also thank our commercial partners and fans, as we promise them a great game of cricket ahead."

India tour of South Africa: Test matches prioritized despite upcoming T20 World Cup

Meanwhile, this move is quite significant as India has opted to play three Tests and has pushed the four T20Is for later despite the T20 World Cup in Australia being less than a year away. It will be interesting to hear an official word on why the Tests were chosen ahead of T20Is. Also to be seen is how and when the T20I series is rescheduled to given that both teams have already announced packed schedules in the run-up to the T20 World Cup.

Image: AP/ Cricket South Africa Twitter