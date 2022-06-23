CSG Vs NRK: TNPL 2022 Dream11 Prediction, Head To Head Record, Fantasy Tips, Playing XI

The latest edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) is going to kickstart with defending champions Chepauk Super Gullies (CSG) taking on the Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) at the Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli, on Thursday. The game will begin live at 7:15 PM IST on June 23. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting match, here is a look at our CSG vs NRK Dream11 prediction, and the details of how to watch TNPL 2022 live in India.

How to watch TNPL 2022 live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the TNPL 2022 live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the CSG vs NRK live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores of the matches on the official social media handles of the TNPL.

Chepauk Super Gullies vs Nellai Royal Kings h2h record

The two teams have just met each other on one previous occasion when the Nellai Royal Kings emerged victorious.

Chepauk Super Gullies vs Nellai Royal Kings squads

Chepauk Super Gullies: Kaushik Gandhi (C), Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, S Harish Kumar, S Sujay, Jaganath Sinivas, N Jagadeesan (w), S Karthik, Nilesh Subramanian, Sandeep Warrier, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sonu Yadav, Arun Kumar, S Radhakrishnan, Manimaran Siddharth, B Arun, R Alexander, Dev Rahul, Sai Prakash, H Prashid Akash, S Vijay Kumar

Nellai Royal Kings: Baba Indrajith (w/c), Laxmesha Suryaprakash, G Ajitesh, Krish Jain, M Rooban Raj, Vikram Jangid, G Satheesh Kumar, Baba Aparajith, M Shajahan, Pradosh Paul, Trilok Nag, V Athisayaraj Davidson, Sanjay Yadav, Rohan Raju, NS Harish, T Veeramani, Jitendra Kumar, Sri Neranjan, Arya Yohan Menon, K Easwaran, Karthick Manikandan, Akash Dev Kumar

CSK vs NRK predicted playing 11

Chepauk Super Gullies: Kaushik Gandhi (c), N Jagadeesan (wk), S Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, Harish Kumar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sonu Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, B Arun, R Alexander

Nellai Royal Kings: Baba Aparajith (c), Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Indrajith (wk), Sanjay Yadav, Arjun Murthy, Jitendra Kumar, Sri Neranjan, NS Harish, Ashwath Mukumthan, V Athisayaraj Davidson

CSG vs NRK Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper(s): N Jagadeesan

Batters: Baba Indrajith, Kaushik Gandhi, Laxmesha Suryaprakash

All-rounders: Baba Aparajith, Sanjay Yadav, NS Harish

Bowlers: Sandeep Warrier, Manimaran Siddharth, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, V Athisayaraj Davidson